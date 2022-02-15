Ease Announces Expanded Integration with TASC

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease , a leading HR and benefits software solution for SMBs, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, today announced an exclusive new offering with Total Administrative Services Corporation (TASC) , a national third-party administrator of employee benefits.

The new offering, TASC Powered by Ease, allows brokers to quickly and easily enroll clients in the TASC Universal Benefit Account directly within Ease. The integration provides an intuitive, seamless user experience, offering increased efficiency and reducing data entry errors and administrative burden by up to 60%.

"TASC is excited to partner with Ease to sell TASC's offerings via TASC Powered by Ease," said Dawn Mortimer, Chief Innovation Officer, TCB Enterprise. "The Ease platform provides an integrated way for brokers to add TASC's solutions into the products and services that are needed for their clients. With TASC's smart, easy and connected solutions, powered by the Ease platform, this partnership creates peace of mind for both the client and the broker team."

The following benefit offerings will be readily available with TASC powered by Ease:

Health Flexible Spending Account (HFSA)

Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account (DCFSA)

Limited Purpose Flexible Spending Account (LPFSA)

Transit & Parking Commuter Benefits

Health Savings Account (HSA)

Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA)

Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA)

"Benefits enrollment and management can be a lengthy and often complicated process for employers, employees and brokers," said David Reid, CEO and co-founder of Ease. "Through Ease's expanded connection with TASC, this new and exclusive offering negates the need for inefficient manual enrollment processes and simplifies the experience. By further digitizing benefits enrollment, this integration reduces pain points for the broker and lets them focus on the customer."

TASC Powered by Ease allows brokers to quickly and easily enroll clients in the TASC Universal Benefit Account. No more carrying multiple cards and trying to remember which card to use. With a TASC Universal Benefit Account, members have one TASC Card that works with numerous benefits such as: HRA, HSA, Healthcare FSA, Dependent Care FSA, Transit and Parking reimbursement accounts. Users can also enable TASC Compliance and COBRA Administrative services to manage all benefits under a single partner.

About TASC

Since 1975, TASC has evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients and their employees and worked with them to provide benefit options that feel like benefits every day and in times of great need. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, TASC is the nation's largest, privately held, third-party administrator for employee benefits programs. www.tasconline.com and is a portfolio company within the TCB Enterprise.

About Ease

Ease is the #1 rated benefits administration and HR software for businesses with 2-250 employees, powered by insurance brokers. More than 2,000 agencies trust Ease to help them and their clients grow. Over 75,000 businesses trust Ease to manage benefits & HR for 2.5 million+ employees.

