Ease Appoints New Chief Technology Officer, Sudha Kaki, to Lead Next Phase of Company's Growth

Kaki joins with a focus on driving business value through technology innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease , the modern benefits administration platform for small businesses, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, today announced Sudha Kaki as the company's new Chief Technology Officer. Kaki joins Ease with 20 years of leadership experience in engineering and developing innovative technology to increase business value and drive growth.

As CTO, he will be responsible for leading Ease towards establishing the most robust ecosystem of employee benefits and HR solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses. Moreover, Kaki will be responsible for overseeing Ease's platform innovation in the company's next stage of growth.

"Sudha's technical expertise and experience executing innovative strategies will help Ease scale as a leading benefits administration and insurance software solution," said Ease's CEO and co-founder, David Reid. "His affinity for customer adoption, service, and retention, will be an asset to Ease as the only platform designed to support brokers with their small-group business."

Previously, Kaki worked as an engineering leader for major tech companies like WebMD and Oracle, and most recently served as the Chief Technology Officer at Mineral. During his tenure, Kaki led diverse and global organizations delivering innovative and data forward SaaS platforms for HR, Finance and Healthcare industries.

"As businesses continue to navigate an evolving talent landscape, making smart and strategic choices about employee benefits as part of the overall employee experience is more important than it's ever been", said Kaki. "The benefits administration space is prime for digital innovation, especially as the industry navigates post-pandemic transformations, and Ease is uniquely positioned to continue building a platform full of trustworthy solutions that address the needs of brokers and small businesses that are hindered by antiquated processes."

Sudha will present at Ease's annual Innovation Conference (EIC22), which is returning live to Las Vegas June 21 - 22. His session will share the new Ease Product Roadmap. You can find more information about EIC22 here .

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with more than 75,000 employers and over 2.5 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com .

Media contact:

Inkhouse for Ease

[email protected]

SOURCE Ease