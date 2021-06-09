Ease Appoints Veteran HR Innovator Mari Kemp as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease , a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers and insurance carriers, today announced Mari Kemp as the company's Senior Vice President of Human Resources. With more than 20 years of experience in HR in the tech industry, Kemp will bring innovative, holistic, and data-driven strategies to Ease's growing workforce.

As SVP of HR, she will be responsible for implementing a strategic HR framework, backed by market data as well as internal employee insights, to help create a more diverse and equitable company, especially as we navigate through post-COVID return to work strategies. One of Kemp's first initiatives is creating a Diversity with Intention Program. This will ensure company processes factor in ongoing diversity initiatives and tracking metrics into all parts of the organization. Mari has guided executives on DE&I initiatives throughout her career, and plans to drive deliberate and actionable policies to make sure every Ease employee can be their best and most authentic self in the workplace.

"Mari's deep understanding of employee benefits and the challenges HR professionals face will not only help us internally, but will also help inform Ease's product as a leading benefits software solution," said Ease's CEO and co-founder, David Reid. "Her data driven and empathetic approach to human resources is the perfect fit for the evolution of our company as we continue to strive for our employees to feel fulfilled both at work and in their personal lives."

Previously, Mari worked for major tech companies like Google and Nokia and most recently, served as the Head of People at Bugcrowd. She credits her career success to a focus on her own personal growth, a priority she will bring to Ease's dynamic team. Mari is not only an experienced HR leader but she is also an entrepreneur, real estate investor, and an active member in her community.

"While HR can largely be emotion-based, data also needs to be used to help eliminate bias to create a diverse team," said Kemp. "No matter the industry, the days of the straight-and-narrow career paths are over and business leaders need to nurture employees as individuals, addressing their needs as a whole person, which will lead to better business outcomes."

Mari is presenting at Ease Innovation Conference (EIC21), Ease's annual conference running June 14 - 15 that attracts thousands from the national insurance brokerage community. Her session will be: Creating a Better Work Environment for Women. You can find more information about EIC21 here .

