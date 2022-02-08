Ease Earns Spot on G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for Highest Satisfaction Product and HR Product

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease , a leading HR and benefits software solution for SMBs, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards, placing 18 on the Highest Satisfaction Product list and 50 on the HR Product list.

Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

This is Ease's third time appearing on one of G2's Best Software lists, earning its place this year thanks to Ease's mission to help insurance brokers streamline the complex benefits enrollment process and offer their clients better service through simple technology.

David Reid, CEO and co-founder of Ease, noted, "The benefits enrollment process is often tedious and time-consuming for SMBs and their employees. At Ease, we're proud to be recognized by G2 for having developed a frictionless platform that reduces inefficiencies for brokers and SMBs and allows them more time to focus on the customer."

"As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Ease

Ease is the #1 rated benefits administration and HR software for businesses with 2-250 employees, powered by insurance brokers. More than 2,000 agencies trust Ease to help them and their clients grow. Over 75,000 businesses trust Ease to manage benefits & HR for 2.5 million+ employees. For more information, visit www.ease.com .

