Ease Fall Eye Allergies

BALTIMORE, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed eye health and vision plan company, shares tips for fall eye allergy sufferers.

Autumn is marked by the vibrant colors of falling leaves, and the resultant seasonal allergies that can make your eyes feel miserable. The fallen leaves can harbor mold spores that can make eyes red, itchy, watery, and irritated, not to mention the dark circles and sinus pressure. While there is no cure-all for easing the ocular irritation that comes from fall allergies, there are several things you can do to help reduce the severity of the symptoms.

"Many people find over-the-counter eye drops provide much needed relief from dry, itchy, irritated eyes," Dr. Mark Ruchman, Chief Medical Officer, Versant Health. "More severe cases, however, may require prescription medications such as corticosteroids, antihistamines, and decongestants. Should the severity of symptoms warrant treatment with topical corticosteroids, be sure to use under physician supervision to monitor for potential complications, including elevations in ocular pressure and the potential development of cataracts and glaucoma."

Other tips for easing fall eye allergies include avoiding the allergy triggers in the first place. If that is not possible, wear a face mask and shower immediately after to avoid build up and prolonged exposure to pollen and mold. Also be sure to wear wraparound sunglasses to help keep pollen out of your eyes, particularly when working outside. Additionally, try swapping your contact lenses for eyeglasses, as contact lenses can attract airborne allergens.

