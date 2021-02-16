Ease Hospitality Opens First Location At 1345 Avenue Of The Americas, Transforming Traditional Amenities With Authentic Connectivity. @Ease1345 Is A Lifestyle Solution Offering A Five-Star Level Curated Ecosytem That Blends Physical And Digital Offerings.

Ease Hospitality's inaugural property, @Ease1345, has now opened its doors at 1345 Avenue of the Americas. @Ease1345 features a tenant lounge, luxury amenities and meeting areas designed by iconic architectural design firm, Rockwell Group. Dedicated to adding value to the workplace experience, the @Ease team goes far beyond operations to provide a suite of services. Ease Hospitality has integrated technology into every facet of the amenity experience and employed intentional design with a focus on biophilic principles to bridge the gap between being just a place to work and a place where you are doing it well. Being surrounded by greenscape is proven to enhance productivity and @Ease1345 brings wellness to a new level in both physical and virtual offerings.

"With the launch of @Ease1345 we transform the tenant experience through design and customer service," says Crystal Fisher a founder of Ease Hospitality and Managing Director of Fisher Brothers. "A true amenity for us is a lifestyle solution, blending the comforts of the physical and convenience of digital landscapes. The @Ease experience fosters the transition between work and home, and we play host to all of your needs. We sincerely believe that you deserve to be comfortable, productive and are able to innovate wherever your work takes place, whether it be surrounded in biophilic principles and relaxed high-design onsite or in a tailored virtual world, our team will be there to make your experience feel @Ease."

@Ease1345 offerings are seamlessly integrated through the @Ease Workplace app, where tenants can streamline their experience in the palm of their hand. One of the many functions of the app is event booking and concierge services.

"We offer a physical space that creates an environment for work and meetings that have a full integration of technology suitable to varying companies' needs, ranging from the Townhalls we are all growing accustomed to or the AR world we are headed toward. Our design and workspace enable an uninterrupted flow between the physical and digital, we understand the way people are living and working now and have evolved with them. Our events are tailored to suit the needs of the way people are working through this time and will continue to grow our services as our clients' needs change," says Mark DePiero the CEO of Ease Hospitality who joins with an expansive career in hospitality and conferencing. "Hosting our first events in hybrid meetings onsite and digitally, the @Ease team brings the human element to every experience."

Ease Hospitality is currently in development of two future locations and in contract for its app technology in three locations. @Ease1345 is currently booking meetings and events for internal and external customers, occupancy within the space is limited to 450 persons. For hybrid events occupancy is limitless.

For more information contact [email protected] for large events, or visit the team at www.EaseHospitality.com

SOURCE Ease Hospitality

