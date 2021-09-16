EASE Logistics Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc. Magazine

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EASE Logistics, a multi-operational supply chain and transportation consulting company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, is honored to be named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine for the fourth consecutive year. EASE ranks 2,338 on the annual prestigious Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes the nation's fastest-growing and most successful private companies in the current American economy.

"When we made the Inc. 5000 last year, we had plans for continued expansion and growth," said Peter Coratola Jr., President and CEO of EASE Logistics. "I'm proud to say that despite the pandemic, we followed through with those plans, adding 30 new employees, opening our third warehouse location, and partnering with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and the City of Dublin to develop a pilot program designed to advance the state of connected mobility. We celebrate this honor and look forward to continuing to provide our customers with innovative logistics solutions, as I believe our best is still to come."

Considered competitive within their markets, this year's honorees proved even more resilient given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, median revenue reached $11.1 million, and more than 610,000 jobs were added. Find the complete results of the Inc. 5000 at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

This award joins a growing list of accomplishments for EASE and Coratola Jr. this year, including:



Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider by Food Logistics Magazine (4th consecutive year)

50 Fastest-Growing Companies List by Columbus Business First Magazine (5th consecutive year)

144th Fastest-Growing Private Company in the Midwest by Inc. Magazine.

55th Largest Central Ohio Privately Held Company by Columbus Business First .

Company of the Year and Executive Hero of the Year by Ohio Business Magazine

40 Under 40 by Columbus Business First

Learn more about EASE and its 2020-2021 awards here .

About EASE Logistics

EASE Logistics is a multi-operational supply chain and transportation solution, providing accelerated, innovative services that help deliver the products and goods of select clients by means of a highly effective global network. The knowledgeable professionals at Ease simplify the logistics experience with a unique and unmatched customer service model. For more information, visit www.easelogistics.com .

