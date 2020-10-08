EASE Logistics Named Top 100 3PL and Cold Storage by Food Logistics Magazine

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EASE Logistics, a multi-operational supply chain and transportation consulting company, has been named a top 100 3PL and cold storage logistics provider by Food Logistics, a publication dedicated to covering food and beverage supply chains. This award names logistics providers who—despite COVID-19—have continued to develop their skills and implement new technologies to keep up with the growing demand for cold storage and third-party logistics (3PL) companies.

"We pride ourselves on being a dedicated 3PL by using top of the line technology and around-the-clock staff to get food shipments from point A to point B in the shortest time possible and at the best rate," said Peter Coratola, President and CEO of EASE Logistics. "Meeting the logistics needs of food providers is a strategic priority for us, and this recognition serves as a validation of our continuing efforts (especially in this pandemic) to move temperature-sensitive goods as quickly and efficiently as we can through the supply chain while ensuring exemplary service."

The companies on the Food Logistics list have shown top skills in their designated areas and a commitment to providing outstanding service for their customers. This list recognizes the providers deemed an essential part of the cold food and beverage supply chain. The full list of recipients can be viewed here .

About EASE Logistics

EASE Logistics is an award-winning multi-operational supply chain and transportation solution, providing accelerated, innovative services that help deliver the products and goods of select clients by means of a highly effective global network. The knowledgeable professionals at EASE simplify the logistics experience with a unique and unmatched customer service model. For more information, visit www.easelogistics.com .

SOURCE EASE Logistics