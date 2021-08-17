EASE Logistics Wins Multiple Awards for Leadership and Growth in Ohio

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EASE Logistics, a multi-operational supply chain and transportation solution company, and its owner Peter Coratola, Jr. have been recognized locally and regionally with awards demonstrating their growth, leadership, and dedication to the Ohio community. The honors are:

Columbus Business First 40 Under 40 : Coratola, Jr. made the annual 40 Under 40 list which showcases the region's best and brightest young community leaders. To earn this honor, nominees must be successful in their careers, active in their communities, involved in philanthropic activities and other organizations, and boast stellar references.

Largest Central Ohio Privately Held Companies: EASE is ranked #55 on the Largest Central Ohio Privately Held Companies list in Columbus Business First. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the 100 privately held companies in Central Ohio on this list grew their total revenue by almost 9% and accumulated $81.23 billion in 2020.

Under Coratola, Jr.'s leadership, EASE Logistics has experienced exceptional year-over-year growth since it was founded in 2014. In 2021, the company reached a major milestone, hiring its 100th employee. EASE is proud of its growing footprint as an industry leader in Ohio, actively engaging in exciting partnerships, supporting community programs and non-profit organizations, and dedicating time, attention, and resources to ongoing volunteer efforts.

"After an especially challenging year, I feel fortunate that we were able to maintain the growth of EASE and continue putting our people and relationships first," says Coratola, Jr. "Many of our leaders — including myself — are from Central Ohio, which makes winning these awards even more special. We're deeply rooted in transforming the local business landscape and personally invested in the community."

About EASE Logistics

EASE Logistics is an award-winning multi-operational supply chain and transportation solution, providing accelerated, innovative services that help deliver the products and goods of select clients by means of a highly effective global network. The knowledgeable professionals at EASE simplify the logistics experience with a unique and unmatched customer service model. For more information, visit www.easelogistics.com .

