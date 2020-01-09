Ease-of-Use Enters the Enterprise: HubSpot Adds Powerful New Features to Marketing Hub Enterprise

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , a leading growth platform, today revealed a set of new features in Marketing Hub Enterprise, giving growing companies something scarcely available in today's market: powerful enterprise marketing software that is also delightfully easy to use. New revenue attribution reporting, AI-powered A/B testing, partitioning, and account-based marketing tools now available in Marketing Hub Enterprise empower companies to execute their boldest 2020 marketing plans, without the outdated user experience that comes with legacy systems.

Ease-of-Use Enters the Enterprise

Business leaders today are not realizing the full benefits of their technology investments. A major cause of this underutilization, according to Accenture , is the "enormous challenge of innovating with legacy systems." Growing businesses cannot afford to leave any potential power untapped, and cannot expect to stay competitive in 2020 with tools that slow them down precisely at the moment they need to be moving faster. Most enterprise software users today face sluggish load times, counter-intuitive designs, unnecessarily complex processes, and all-round clunkiness, when what they need from their software is the ability to put their most innovative ideas into action, quickly.

HubSpot outranks all other enterprise marketing software providers in G2.com 's Winter 2020 Grid Report for Marketing Automation, and is today offering growing businesses a modern enterprise solution that allows them to take full advantage of the powerful tools at their disposal.

"Marketing teams today use only a fraction of the potential power available in their tech stacks," said Nicholas Holland, General Manager, Marketing Hub at HubSpot. "The cause of this? Horribly outdated software systems that marketers avoid using whenever they can. I'm delighted that with this upgraded version of Marketing Hub Enterprise, we're able to offer marketing and operations leaders an enterprise solution that their teams will actually enjoy using — one that prioritizes power, flexibility, and usability, and makes it easy for their best people to do their best work. We've seen rapidly scaling organizations like Travelopia , Trello , and Adaptive Insights do incredible things with Marketing Hub Enterprise, and I'm excited to see what our other customers can achieve with the new features we're launching today."

Sophisticated Marketing Made Easy

Now available in Marketing Hub Enterprise are revenue attribution reporting, AI-powered A/B testing, partitioning, and account-based marketing tools. In addition to these powerful new features, HubSpot is providing expanded capacity for users.

With revenue attribution reporting in HubSpot, marketers can see exactly which touchpoints and channels drive the most value for their company, giving them the ability to make smart investments by channel and campaign. This usually complex task is made delightfully easy thanks to HubSpot's user-friendly interface and design.

Marketing Hub Enterprise now also includes:

AI-powered A/B testing , enabling marketers to optimize performance with artificial intelligence. Users can create up to five variations of a page and instruct HubSpot to send more traffic to the best-performing versions, making complex conversion path optimization quick and easy.

, enabling marketers to optimize performance with artificial intelligence. Users can create up to five variations of a page and instruct HubSpot to send more traffic to the best-performing versions, making complex conversion path optimization quick and easy. Partitioning [beta], giving marketers the ability to separate assets by team and stay organized across multiple functions. This solves a common challenge for rapidly growing global marketing teams.

giving marketers the ability to separate assets by team and stay organized across multiple functions. This solves a common challenge for rapidly growing global marketing teams. Account-based marketing [beta] , providing marketers with the tools they need to launch ABM campaigns in minutes, not months. Users can take advantage of easy-to-use templates, company scoring, and out-of-the-box reports to identify target accounts, deliver relevant content, and measure impact.

, providing marketers with the tools they need to launch ABM campaigns in minutes, not months. Users can take advantage of easy-to-use templates, company scoring, and out-of-the-box reports to identify target accounts, deliver relevant content, and measure impact. Increased limits on workflows, lists, and more, giving HubSpot users more room to grow.

"Trello is the visual project management tool for teams who want to get work done without unnecessary complexities," said Leah Ryder, Brand & Content Marketing Lead at Trello. "We love how easy HubSpot makes it for our marketing team to deliver relevant content to our users and get reliable insights into what's resonating. When we first started using Marketing Hub Enterprise, we were pleased by how straightforward the tools were to use — particularly SEO planning and the ability to track CTAs across multiple languages in our global campaigns. We're delighted to see HubSpot continuing to add powerful new capabilities that will help Trello continue to grow towards our 100 million user goal in 2020 and beyond."

"monday.com is the work operating system of choice by more than 100,000 organizations worldwide," said Oren Ezra, Head of Enterprise Marketing at monday.com. "HubSpot is a key foundation of our massive scale, enabling us to nurture our customers and prospects with great content that's segmented by, and personalized to, industry and persona. We implemented HubSpot in less than three months and have already seen our enterprise sales funnel accelerate throughout the customer lifecycle."

Drive Growth by Delighting Customers

88% of customer service professionals agree that customer expectations are higher now than they were in the past. Companies that quickly understand — and adapt to — these expectations are the ones most likely to succeed. To do this, they need software solutions that give them accurate insights into customer behavior and the ability to easily turn these insights into delightful customer experiences.

With the new features launched today, HubSpot gives users a complete view of the customer through an all-in-one connected platform, along with a suite of easy-to-use tools that allows them to adapt to their customers' expectations, not their system's limitations. This helps companies remove friction for their customers, deliver delightful experiences, and grow better.

To learn more about Marketing Hub Enterprise and these new features, please visit https://www.hubspot.com/products/marketing/enterprise .

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 68,800 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Bogotá, Colombia; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

SOURCE HubSpot

Related Links

http://hubspot.com

