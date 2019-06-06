Ease Partners with Beam Dental to Make it Easier to Offer Dental Plans

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease , a leading HR and benefits software solution for SMBs, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, is excited to announce their partnership with Beam Dental, the nation's leader in innovative dental benefits. With this connection, Beam will become Ease's newest EaseConnect+ partner.

Like Ease, Beam Dental is an innovative technology company focused on creating a better user experience with their distinctive and consumer-focused product offerings, making this partnership a natural fit for both companies.

"Our team is excited to partner with Beam and we look forward to offering this opportunity to our brokers," said David Reid, CEO of Ease. "One of our goals is to bring carrier connectivity to businesses with as few as two employees. Our connection with Beam will help us continue to grow towards this goal."

Beam's core differentiator within the dental insurance industry is Beam Perks—a biannual subscription including a smart, connected toothbrush, toothpaste, and floss shipped directly to members at no additional cost. The better a group brushes, the more money they can save on premiums at renewal. Paired with Beam's top-notch dental plans, Beam Perks helps to improve dental health and lowers cost for members and employers over time.

"Ease has built a really compelling system that many of our top brokers prefer to use as their home base for managing benefits," says Alex Frommeyer, Beam's CEO and Co-Founder. "Beam is excited to be partnering with Ease to deliver our best-in-class dental and ancillary product experience to all Ease users!"

As an EaseConnect+ partner, Ease will fully set up and maintain this connection for brokers, as well as safely and securely submit enrollment information, adds, terms, and changes directly to Beam. As a result, brokers will be able to offer a faster, easier, and more efficient enrollment experience for small businesses looking to take advantage of Beam's unique benefits.

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran, David Reid, and web and engineering architect, Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system, and has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha, and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with over 60,000 employers and 1.5 million enrollees. For more information, head to www.ease.com .

About Beam Dental

Beam Dental was built around the idea that blending technology with traditional insurance policies could bring incredible value to a commoditized employee benefits market. Beam Dental is small and medium businesses' best choice for a differentiated, innovative take on dental employee benefits and is now live in 26 states with a nationwide network of over 335,000 access points.

