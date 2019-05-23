Ease Partners with MetLife to Offer and Manage Primary & Worksite Plans

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease, a leading HR and benefits software solution for SMBs, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, is excited to announce their partnership with MetLife. This partnership will simplify the process for brokers and employers to offer and manage MetLife's wide range of products.

Founded in 1868, MetLife is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Through this partnership, brokers can now easily support small and medium-size businesses interested in accessing MetLife's dental, vision, life, voluntary life, long-term disability, short-term disability, and worksite products.

Brokers and employers who currently use Ease will now be able to safely and securely submit enrollment information, adds, terms, and changes directly to MetLife. As a result, brokers will be able to offer a faster, easier, and more efficient enrollment experience for employers looking to offer MetLife's benefits.

"At Ease, we strive to offer an innovative system that saves both brokers and employers time and money," said David Reid, CEO and co-founder of Ease. "By partnering with MetLife, one of the largest global providers of insurance, we can help further meet the benefits needs of small to medium-sized businesses."

Since its inception in 2012, Ease now works with more than 60,000 employers, services over 1.5 million enrollees, and is the #1 rated benefits administration and HR software for small and medium-size businesses.

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran, David Reid, and web and engineering architect, Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system, and has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha, and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with over 60,000 employers and 1.5 million enrollees. For more information, head to www.ease.com .

