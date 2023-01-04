Ease Streamlines Benefits & Payroll with Latest Feature

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease , a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, today announced its Simple Setup: Payroll solution for seamless integration of benefits and payroll with leading payroll providers.

Ease Simple Setup: Payroll makes it easier than ever for employers to connect their benefits and payroll portals directly in product. With this announcement, Ease employer groups can connect to preferred payroll providers including ADP Workforce Now, ADP RUN, BambooHR, Paycor, or Paylocity in six simple steps.

"Our product team is committed to using customer and partner feedback to enhance and simplify Ease for our users," said Sudha Kaki, Chief Technology Officer. "Through Simple Setup: Payroll, our team has taken one of the most-requested features — payroll integrations — and streamlined the process to sync benefits deductions with leading payroll providers resulting in a faster, more accurate process for our Ease brokers and their clients."

The rollout of Ease's Simple Setup: Payroll connections falls on the heels of its 2022 Open Enrollment Readiness Report , which surveyed more than 1,700 employers, brokers, and agencies to uncover how brokers and employers are preparing for open enrollment and how the benefits space has been influenced by the shifting economy. The report found that 40.83% of employers noted payroll integration as a key feature when considering a new technology solution.

"At Ease, we strive to live up to our mission to 'make it easy' every day, and Simple Setup: Payroll is no exception," said David Reid, CEO. "We're excited to help save our brokers and their employer groups time thanks to our API connections with leading payroll providers."

About Ease

Ease is the #1 rated benefits administration and HR software for businesses with 2-250 employees, powered by insurance brokers. More than 2,300 agencies trust Ease to help them and their clients grow. Over 85,000 businesses trust Ease to manage benefits & HR for 3.4 million+ employees.

Media Contact:

Alexa Wahl

[email protected]

SOURCE Ease