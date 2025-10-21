Ease.io Appoints Adam Wegel as CEO to Lead Next Phase of AI-Powered Manufacturing Innovation

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease.io, a global leader in AI-powered software solutions that drive improvements in quality, safety, productivity, and compliance for manufacturers, today announced the appointment of Adam Wegel as Chief Executive Officer. Wegel succeeds Eric Stoop, who led the company through more than a decade of growth and transformation.

Adam Wegel, Chief Executive Officer, Ease.io

With its industry-leading EASE platform and easy-to-use digital tools, Ease.io brings digital intelligence to the plant floor. Streamlining audits, inspections, scheduling, task management, on-the-job-training, and more, EASE turns operational data into real-time insight and facilitates closed-loop issue resolution.

As Ease.io accelerates its vision of an AI-enabled, connected workforce from the frontline worker to the C-suite, Wegel will guide the company through its next phase of customer-centric product innovation and growth.

"Adam has an exceptional blend of AI expertise, product vision, and understanding of manufacturing operations," said Hollie Haynes, Managing Partner at Luminate Capital. "His track record of scaling transformative, AI-powered solutions makes him the right leader to drive Ease.io into its next era of intelligent solutions for manufacturing."

Prior to joining Ease.io, Wegel served as Vice President of Product Management for AI Application Development at Salesforce, where he most recently led global teams that launched the Agentforce Chat Client, now used by thousands of enterprises worldwide.

Wegel also brings a wealth of hands-on experience as a former Manufacturing Engineer at Delphi Automotive and more than two decades of experience helping companies harness advanced technology to drive business and digital transformation.

"I'm thrilled to join Ease.io at such a pivotal moment," said Wegel. "The company has built an outstanding foundation with a truly impressive customer base. I'm excited to build on that momentum, accelerating AI innovation and helping our customers and partners achieve even greater impact."

About Ease.io

Ease.io's AI-powered platform for manufacturers digitally connects and automates critical plant floor processes, including audits, inspections, scheduling, task assignments, data collection, and more. Leading manufacturers such as Dana, Tenneco, and Eaton in more than 50 countries use EASE to drive quality, safety, productivity, and compliance. Founded in 1986, Ease.io is headquartered in San Clemente, California. For more information, visit ease.io.

