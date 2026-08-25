EaseUS Advances SD Card Recovery with New SDR - SD Card Rescue Technology for Repair and Data Recovery

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseUS Software presents SDR – SD Card Rescue that is a new function of EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard which is designed to fix the damaged SD cards and retrieve the lost data from them. The usage of SD cards is quite common for storing pictures and videos, but such devices can be easily lost because of file system corruption, incorrect removal, storage issues, or intensive use.

SDR addresses the issue at the storage-device level. Instead of treating an inaccessible card as a standard file recovery case, it first attempts to repair the card and restore access. If successful, users can retrieve their files directly. If the card is too damaged to repair, the software switches to built-in data recovery methods.

For photo recovery, EaseUS employs SSR (SmartSector Rebuild) technology, which handles fragmented or irregularly organized data. This is especially useful for photographers and content creators who frequently reuse and overwrite SD cards. When SDR cannot fix the card, SSR can reconstruct fragmented sectors to recover photo files that might otherwise be lost.

For video files, the software includes DVR (Deep Video Reconstruct) technology. Videos from cameras, GoPros, and drones are prone to fragmentation. DVR rebuilds corrupted footage frame by frame, making it invaluable for restoring high-resolution video content.

Together, SDR, SSR, and DVR form a multi-layer rescue strategy:

SDR – Repairs the card and restores access when possible.

SSR – Recovers photos from damaged or fragmented storage when repair fails.

DVR – Reconstructs and recovers corrupted video files.

This layered approach follows a simple principle: repair first when possible, recover what matters when repair is no longer an option.

With SD cards being essential to digital photography and video creation, a damaged card can put irreplaceable memories at risk. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard now offers multiple recovery paths depending on the card's condition—from restoring access to recovering photos and reconstructing videos.

The new SDR-SD Card Rescue reinforces EaseUS's commitment to solving difficult data loss situations, providing photographers and content creators with an additional safeguard when their SD cards fail. For more details on SD card recovery, visit the EaseUS website.

About EaseUS Software

EaseUS, founded in 2004, is a leading software provider, offering data recovery, disk management, data backup services, and multimedia solutions to users worldwide. Trusted by millions of users across more than 160 countries and regions, EaseUS commits to delivering reliable, innovative, and user-friendly solutions to help individual and business users worldwide manage and protect their digital lives with ease. For more information, please visit: https://www.easeus.com

SOURCE EaseUS Software