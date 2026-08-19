EaseUS Releases New Update to Its Partition Manager Software - EaseUS Partition Master v20.8 with Smart Diagnostics for Detecting 13 Disk Issues & Maintaining Disk and System Health

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseUS Software, a leading software provider of data recovery, data security, and disk management, announced the release of its reliable partition manager software, EaseUS Partition Master v20.8, with Smart Diagnostics for smarter, faster, and even more secure solutions for disk and system health. This new feature addresses 13 core scenarios, including C drive partition allocation, disk health, system boot, BitLocker control, and large-disk space management. The latest version of EaseUS Partition Master v20.8 provides users with rapid disk diagnostics and smart solutions to optimize their PC and disk performance.

EaseUS Partition Master v20.8 Major Update - Smart Diagnostics: One-Click to Detect and Address 13 Disk & System Issues

This Smart Diagnostics feature offers an easy, smart solution that helps users worldwide address 13 disk and system scenarios with 1 click. It addresses complicated disk and system issues with automated intelligent solutions.

Unallocated Partitions - Check for adjacent unallocated space to extend the C drive or an existing partition.

- Check for adjacent unallocated space to extend the C drive or an existing partition. System Drive Space - Check if C drive free space is below 10GB or 20%, and offer app/data migration to free up space.

- Check if C drive free space is below 10GB or 20%, and offer app/data migration to free up space. Boot Repair - Check for invalid or duplicate BCD/UEFI boot entries and identify potential boot issues.

- Check for invalid or duplicate BCD/UEFI boot entries and identify potential boot issues. Disk Health - Check S.M.A.R.T. indicators and monitor HDD, SSD, and external drive health.

- Check S.M.A.R.T. indicators and monitor HDD, SSD, and external drive health. Space Check - Check for low-space partitions and extend them with one click.

- Check for low-space partitions and extend them with one click. Large MBR Disk - Check for MBR disks over 2TB and convert them to GPT to use full capacity.

- Check for MBR disks over 2TB and convert them to GPT to use full capacity. Large FAT32 Removable - Check large FAT32 external drives and offer conversion to exFAT for better compatibility and performance.

- Check large FAT32 external drives and offer conversion to exFAT for better compatibility and performance. 4K Align - Check whether SSDs need 4K alignment for better performance.

- Check whether SSDs need 4K alignment for better performance. Bootable Media - Check whether the C drive is BitLocker-protected and guide users to create bootable media to resolve BitLocker issues.

- Check whether the C drive is BitLocker-protected and guide users to create bootable media to resolve BitLocker issues. System Disk - Check whether the system disk is low-speed and offer OS migration to a faster SSD.

- Check whether the system disk is low-speed and offer OS migration to a faster SSD. BitLocker Key Finder - Check for locked BitLocker partitions and offer one-click recovery key retrieval.

- Check for locked BitLocker partitions and offer one-click recovery key retrieval. GPT for Win11 - Check whether the system disk uses GPT, as required by Windows 11.

- Check whether the system disk uses GPT, as required by Windows 11. Compatible for Win11 - Check Windows 11 hardware compatibility and provide a diagnostic report to prepare for upgrade or installation.

Smart C Drive and Partition Space Management

EaseUS Partition Master v20.8 works as a smart partition space manager to assist Windows users in detecting different types of disk partition issues, including:

C drive full

Low disk space error on C drive or disk drive

Not sufficient space on disk partition

Extend volume greyed out

This feature integrates with 3 tools - Unallocated Partition, System Drive Space, and Space Check to help Windows users extend C: drive or data partitions in just one click, regardless of whether the source disk has or doesn't have unallocated space.

One-Click Disk Health Diagnostic with Complete Solutions

The v20.8 of EaseUS Partition Master covers 4 practical issues that most Windows owners often request solutions for:

PC or Windows boot failure, or boot issues

Not knowing whether a hard disk or SSD is healthy or not

Lack of a method to improve SSD speed

Having no idea if they need to upgrade or replace the system disk

To address these frequent system and disk issues, EaseUS Partition Master v20.8 introduces Boot Repair, Disk Health, 4K Align, and System Disk to help non-tech disk owners and Windows users manage their storage drives and systems like experts.

Smart & Complete BitLocker Manager

A wide range of Windows users report that their Windows 11 and even older Windows systems keep popping up BitLocker encryption issues, including:

BitLocker recovery key blue screen

BitLocker boot loop

Forgetting or not having a backup of the BitLocker recovery key or password

No access to disable BitLocker

Not knowing how to enable or disable BitLocker on older systems

In the Smart Diagnostics feature, users can utilize two practical tools: Bootable Media and BitLocker Key Finder to manage and address the BitLocker problems listed above.

Large Disk or Removable Device Optimizer

According to some storage device owners, it's common to encounter these issues, such as:

Low file transfer speed on PC or external USB

Cannot create a partition bigger than 64GB in FAT32 format

Disk has high unallocated space but "New simple volume" is greyed out in Disk Management

The above issues can happen if disk drives are not using the proper file system or partition style. The Large MBR and Large FAT32 Removable features in Smart Diagnostics, powered by EaseUS Partition Master, can automatically detect your disk and volume, then convert the target disk or volume to the correct format to optimize disk performance.

Smart Windows 11 Update Assistant

Beyond solving partition space issues, monitoring disk health, managing BitLocker, and optimizing disk performance, the Smart Diagnostics feature in EaseUS Partition Master v20.8 also helps Windows users check whether their PCs' hardware meets Windows 11 requirements and automatically converts the system disk to GPT for the Windows 11 update.

An Intelligent Way to Manage Disks and Get Rid of Modern Storage Challenges

EaseUS Partition Master v20.8 combines disk-management technology with 13 smart diagnostic scenarios, targeted solutions, and a user-first approach, bringing troubleshooting guidance directly to help users manage and optimize their storage devices with greater confidence.

It offers users less guesswork, faster diagnosis, and a more intelligent path from problem to solution, so as to manage modern Windows storage effortlessly.

For more information about EaseUS Partition Master v20.8 and its Smart Diagnostics major update, visit: https://www.easeus.com/partition-manager/epm-pro.html

About EaseUS Software

EaseUS, founded in 2004, is a leading software provider, offering data recovery, disk management, data backup services, and multimedia solutions to its global users. Trusted by millions of users across more than 160 countries and regions, EaseUS commits to delivering reliable, innovative, and user-friendly solutions to help individual and business users worldwide manage and protect their digital lives with ease. For more information, please visit: https://www.easeus.com.

SOURCE EaseUS Software