EaseUS Fixo 1.0: AI-Powered File Repair Software to Fix Corrupted Videos, Photos, and Documents

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseUS, a leading software company, has announced the release of its new AI-powered software, EaseUS Fixo, which helps users repair damaged pictures, videos, and document files. This innovative software is designed to meet the growing need for file repair solutions in today's digital world.

Repair Corrupted or Unplayable Videos

Fixo supports video repair, making it an essential tool for users who have lost their precious videos due to file corruption during converting, recording, editing, and processing. It supports a wide range of video formats, including MP4, MOV, M4V, and FLV. Whether it's a family vacation, a wedding, or a graduation ceremony, Fixo can analyze and repair damaged videos, ensuring that they are of the highest quality.

Fix Any Corrupted Photos

Fixo's Photo Repair feature is designed to repair damaged images in a wide range of image formats, including JPEG, JPG, BMP, GIF, and PNG. With powerful solutions, Fixo can repair damaged, blurry, greyed-out, and overexposed images, pixel by pixel. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy for anyone to use, regardless of their technical expertise. Users can quickly and easily repair and restore their precious memories in just a few clicks.

Repair Corrupted PDF and Office Files

Fixo's document repair function can recover damaged documents efficiently. Whether it's a business contract, a school project, or a personal letter, Fixo can help repair damaged documents in a variety of formats, including DOCX, XLSX, PPTX, and PDF. The three-step operation of this software allows you to easily upload documents and begin the repair process. With the preview feature, you can see the repaired document before saving it, ensuring that you are satisfied with the results.

In conclusion, Fixo is a versatile tool that can repair damaged pictures, videos, and document files. Whether it's a cherished family photo, an important business document, or a precious video memory, Fixo can help restore it to its former glory.

Download EaseUS Fixo to have a try:

https://down.easeus.com/product/fixo

About EaseUS Software:

EaseUS provides professional IT solutions for home, education, and SMB users, service providers in data recovery, backup, system optimization, partition manager, and multimedia on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android platforms. Founded in 2004, EaseUS has established itself as a fast-growing international company with over 100,000,000 wonderful users in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.easeus.com.

