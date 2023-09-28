EaseUS MobiMover Revolutionizes Data Transfer for iPhone 15 Users

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To assist users in moving to the new iPhone 15 models safely, EaseUS MobiMover takes responsibility and prepares itself to be a worry-free data security wizard.

Being a first-class iPhone data transfer program since 2017, EaseUS MobiMover has amassed millions of users worldwide who demand a solution to back up iPhone data or transfer data to a new iPhone without relying on the iCloud or iTunes app.

See What EaseUS MobiMover Covers to Support the Latest iPhone 15 & iOS 17

Backup and Delete Old Data to Decrease Storage Use on Your New iPhone



Making full use of iPhone storage is of paramount importance. You don't want to transfer everything, particularly caches, junk files and duplicate photos/videos, to the new smartphone to take up storage space. Navigate to the "Manager" section in EaseUS MobiMover , and spend a few minutes selecting unwanted files to bulk delete them. And for precious media files that tend to be extremely large, go straight to the "Backup Manager" tab to flexibly transfer photos from your iPhone to an external hard drive or other contents to local storage or a USB flash drive.



Transfer Data from Android to iPhone 15 Without Resetting



EaseUS MobiMover 6.0.0 now fully supports data transfer between Android OS and iOS. "It's inconvenient for long-term Android ecosystem users to get their hands on iOS smartphones easily," according to Xin Zheng , the PM of EaseUS MobiMover , "so we released the new feature to enable Android data transfer on iPhone 15. No data loss will happen, and it's just a finger-tapping magic."

EaseUS MobiMover Caters to Different Needs of Multi-directional Data Transfer

Xin Zheng puts emphasis on cultivating a user-oriented phone-to-phone transfer program at the beginning he joined EaseUS and dedicated himself to the EaseUS MobiMover product. "What users want is what we pursue." Says the PM, "And our mission is to enable users to flexibly migrate data across different operating systems, devices and Cloud services, and use cutting-edge AI technology to automate the whole data transfer and data management task like schedule backup, data analysis, and storage cleanup. But above all, we must strive to protect personal data from leaking or losing."

