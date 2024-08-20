EaseUS Partition Master for Mac 1.0 Available Now

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseUS, a renowned provider in data management and backup solutions, is excited to announce the official launch of EaseUS Partition Master for Mac 1.0, a cutting-edge disk management suite specifically designed for Mac users. It is designed to empower users with a suite of tools that enhance their Mac experience, enabling seamless disk management without the complexities often associated with traditional methods.

Main Features of EaseUS Partition Master for Mac 1.0 (H2)

EaseUS Partition Master for Mac offers a comprehensive solution that addresses the challenges faced by Mac users in managing their disk space and data effectively.

Supported Systems:

macOS 10.15 Catalina

macOS 11 Big Sur

macOS 12 Monterey

macOS 13 Ventura

macOS 14 Sonoma

macOS 15 Sequoia

Supported Devices:

Internal HDD/SSD, external HDD/SSD, thumb drive, USB drive, SD card, and flash memory card, etc.

Feature list:

Basic Disk Management

NTFS Read/Write Support

exFAT Conversion

Disk Cloning

macOS USB Installer Creation

BitLocker Decryption

Feature 1. Basic Disk Management (H3)

EaseUS Partition Master for Mac perform essential disk management tasks directly from the intuitive interface.

Offer quick access to system disk utility for you to resize container

Create/delete partitions

Resize container size

Access all data on the disk

Feature 2. NTFS Read/Write Support (H3)

Seamlessly access NTFS-formatted drives on Mac, allowing read and write data to the read-only drive.

Enable NTFS drives readable and writable on Mac

Access data on all types NTFS drives - internal HDD/SSD, external HDD/SSD, USB drive, SD card, etc

Fix NTFS drive displays read-only issue on Mac

Feature 3. exFAT Conversion (H3)

Convert FAT drives to exFAT format, enabling support for larger file sizes and improved read/write capabilities.

Convert FAT12/16/32 to exFAT

Enable large file (over 4GB) transfer and storage on removable devices

Feature 4. Disk Cloning (H3)

Create exact replicas of your disks for backup, migration, sharing, or system recovery purposes.

Clone system disks to an external disk and make it bootable, facilitating system migrations.

Clone disk to another disk for a full copy, ensuring data integrity with ease.

Feature 5. macOS USB Installer Creation (H3)

Create bootable USB installers for macOS, offering macOS image download access and supporting local installation packages.

Access to download multiple macOS image from Apple

Use local pkg package to create macOS installer

Downgrade macOS to any editions or upgrade macOS to the latest version anytime

Feature 6. BitLocker Decryption (H3)

Easily decrypt BitLocker-encrypted drives, supporting both NTFS and FAT file systems.

Turn off BitLocker encryption for drives

Flexibly decrypt NTFS BitLocker drives on Mac

Read and access Windows BitLocker drive data

Who can Use EaseUS Partition Master for Mac (H3)

EaseUS Partition Master for Mac is designed for both Mac beginners and professionals. Whether it's for home or work, integrating the above methods, the tool offers Mac users a comprehensive and reliable solution when it comes to disk issues.

EaseUS Partition Master for Mac 1.0 combines many common features that Mac users seek during use, providing a fast and easy disk management that makes the Mac user experience more seamless and smooth.

Pricing and Availability:

EaseUS Partition Master for Mac is available at:

https://www.easeus.com/partition-manager/epm-pro.html

About CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.:

The company provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers as well as international corporations in data recovery, backup software, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms. For Windows OS, its major products are Data Recovery Wizard, EaseUS Todo Backup, EaseUS Partition Master, EaseUS Todo PCTrans and EaseUS Key Finder. For Mac OS, it has EaseUS Mac Data Recovery Wizard, EaseUS Partition Master for Mac and CleanGenius.

"EaseUS" is registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd. All other trademarks acknowledged.

SOURCE EaseUS Software