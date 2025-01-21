EaseUS Partition Master New Update- Remove BitLocker & Manage ReFS Partitions for Free

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseUS Software is a technology company specializing in data recovery, backup, and disk management solutions. It recently announced that its EaseUS Partition Master, recognized as one of the safest disk management software, will now offer free management features for BitLocker and ReFS partitions.

Remove BitLocker Safely in One Click

EaseUS Partition Master has introduced a significant update that allows all Windows users to remove BitLocker encryption for free. Without knowing any background knowledge, they can disable, enable, lock, and unlock BitLocker.

Adjust BitLocker Partition at No COST

EaseUS Partition Master allows users to manage BitLocker partitions more flexibly. Without costing even a penny, all Windows users can resize, move, extend, and shrink a BitLocker partition.

Empower Windows Home Users to Enable/Disable BitLocker

EaseUS Partition Master grants Windows Home users BitLocker management permissions. They are now free to enable or disable BitLocker and manage BitLocker partitions.

Manage BitLocker Recovery Key for Free

With EaseUS Partition Master, users can now manage their BitLocker Recovery Key at no charge, such as retrieving, backing up, or copying the BitLocker recovery key.

Support for ReFS File System Management

EaseUS Partition Master breaks the previous Windows limitations. Users can create/delete/format/shrink/extend ReFS partitions or merge adjacent ReFS partitions.

Bypass BitLocker Recovery Screen with USB

EaseUS Partition Master Professional allows users to skip the BitLocker recovery key blue screen and access their system easily.

The core of this feature is as follows:

• Create WinPE USB > Boot from the WINPE USB > Automatically unlock BitLocker

From LifeWire

"The overall look and feel of EaseUS Partition Master Free makes whatever I'm doing with my computer's partitions easy to understand and accomplish. The options aren't too overwhelming and each of them are accurately named."

Pricing and Availability:

EaseUS Partition Master Free Edition:

https://www.easeus.com/partition-manager/epm-free.html

EaseUS Partition Master Professional Edition:

https://www.easeus.com/partition-manager/epm-pro.html

EaseUS Partition Master Enterprise Edition:

https://www.easeus.com/partition-manager/epm-enterprise.html

About EaseUS Software:

EaseUS provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers as well as international corporations in data recovery, backup software, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms. For Windows OS, its major products are Data Recovery Wizard, EaseUS Partition Master, EaseUS Todo PCTrans. For Mac OS, it has EaseUS Partition Master for Mac and EaseUS Mac Data Recovery Wizard.

"EaseUS" is registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd. All other trademarks acknowledged.

SOURCE EaseUS Software