EaseUS Partition Master V18.8 Released with FAT-exFAT Conversion and Dual-OS Clone

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseUS, the leading provider of disk management software, has just released an update to their popular disk partition manager software - EaseUS Partition Master 18.8. This update brings with it 3 highly-requested features: the ability to convert FAT file systems to exFAT without data loss, slave disk clone, and migrate dual-OS to another drive.

Key Features of FAT to exFAT Conversion

The FAT to exFAT conversion feature in EaseUS Partition Master 18.8 provides a time-saving solution and ensures the safety of your data during the conversion process, preventing any loss or corruption.

No data loss

Efficient conversion

No partition size limit

Key Features of Slave Disk Clone

With a high success rate, the slave disk clone feature in EaseUS Partition Master 18.8 ensures a seamless duplication process without any data loss.

High success rate

Beginners-friendly with timely prompts

Rich application scenarios

Key Features of Dual-OS Migration to Another Drive

The Dual-OS Migration to Another Drive feature in EaseUS Partition Master 18.8 allows for seamless migration with the added convenience of automatically booting from the destination drive.

One-click booting from the destination drive

Smooth migration without hiccups

From Make Tech Easier

"After testing the Pro version of EaseUS Partition Master, it becomes very clear that it is indeed a well-designed, one-stop disk partitioning solution with all of the features a non-techie Windows user would need to resize and manage their partitions."

About EaseUS Software:

The company provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers as well as international corporations in data recovery, backup software, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms. For Windows OS, its major products are Data Recovery Wizard, EaseUS Todo Backup, EaseUS Partition Master and EaseUS CleanGenius. For Mac OS, it has EaseUS Mac Data Recovery Wizard and CleanGenius.

