EaseUS Todo PCTrans 13.15 Now Enhanced A File Sharing Feature

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseUS is a leading provider of data backup & recovery, file transfer, and disk management solutions for Windows PC and server users. It has consistently delivered comprehensive and reliable products since its establishment. Recognizing the ever-changing customers' demands, EaseUS Todo PCTrans 13.15 made some enhancements and now supports seamless file sharing between computers, allowing users to transfer pictures, videos, applications, and files to another computer.

Key Features of the New File Sharing Capability

File Sharing offers a fast, secure, and unrestricted solution for transferring files and folders between PCs over local or public networks.

No Restrictions

Supports all file types without limitations.

Transfers files of any size without restrictions.

Secure Data Transmission

Employs data encryption for high-level security during transfers.

Utilizes peer-to-peer data transmission, ensuring data never passes through intermediary nodes or gets cached, eliminating the risk of data leakage.

High-Speed Transfers

Compresses and decompresses data on the fly for efficient transfers.

Achieves high transfer rates by utilizing the maximum available network bandwidth.

The above features make it an ideal choice for rapid file sharing in both home and business environments.

From Techradar:

"EaseUS Todo PCTrans is a user-friendly PC transfer tool that simplifies the process of moving data, applications and user settings from one PC to another. This tool is especially useful when upgrading to a new PC or reinstalling an operating system, ensuring important files and applications are not lost in the process."

Pricing and Availability:

Free for users that first try this tool, EaseUS Todo PCTrans Free is available here:

https://www.easeus.com/free-pc-transfer-software/

EaseUS Todo PCTrans Professional Edition is available at:

https://www.easeus.com/pc-transfer-software/pctrans-pro.html

EaseUS Todo PCTrans Server Edition is available at:

https://www.easeus.com/pc-transfer-software/pctrans-technician.html

About EaseUS Software:

The company provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers as well as international corporations in data recovery, backup software, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms. For Windows OS, its major products are Data Recovery Wizard, EaseUS Todo Backup, EaseUS Partition Master and EaseUS CleanGenius. For Mac OS, it has EaseUS Mac Data Recovery Wizard and CleanGenius.

