EaseUS Todo PCTrans 14.0 Now Updated for Enhanced Transfer Experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseUS is a prominent provider of solutions for data backup and recovery, file transfer, and disk management tailored for Windows PC and server users. Recently, it announced the release of EaseUS Todo PCTrans 14.0, which has rolled out significant upgrades aimed at faster transfer speed and intuitive interface. This update perfectly meets the growing need for advanced data migration solutions in both personal and professional settings.

New Feature - Direct Cable Connection

The most notable new feature of Todo PCTrans 14.0 is the direct cable transfer option, which enables users to enjoy faster and more efficient data migration.

Connection Methods: Users can connect their computers using either an Ethernet or USB Type-C cable, facilitating a seamless transfer process.

Users can connect their computers using either an Ethernet or USB Type-C cable, facilitating a seamless transfer process. Working Principle: The function employs a peer-to-peer connection, enabling high-speed data transfers without relying on internet connectivity.

The function employs a peer-to-peer connection, enabling high-speed data transfers without relying on internet connectivity. Benefits: Enhanced transfer speed and reliability - It offers 5-10 times faster transmission speed than a WiFi connection. Significantly reduce the time required to move large files and applications between PCs, making it faster to move files, applications, and settings without the need for a network setup or the hassle of poor WiFi signal.

User Interface Adjustments for Better Transfer Experience

To optimize and simplify interface design, EaseUS Todo PCTrans v14.0 has implemented several specific changes, including:

Data Transfer: This is a three-in-one integration of features. It merged the PC to PC transfer, Backup & Restore, and Data Rescue into one single functionality, streamlining the interface focused on data transfer and making it easier for users to navigate.

This is a three-in-one integration of features. It merged the PC to PC transfer, Backup & Restore, and Data Rescue into one single functionality, streamlining the interface focused on data transfer and making it easier for users to navigate. Local Migration Navigation: The App Migration feature has now been renamed to Local Migration. It reflects a shift in focus towards transferring applications directly between local disk partitions on a PC, such as to transferring installed apps from C to D, changing programs default install locations, and freeing up disk space.

The App Migration feature has now been renamed to Local Migration. It reflects a shift in focus towards transferring applications directly between local disk partitions on a PC, such as to transferring installed apps from C to D, changing programs default install locations, and freeing up disk space. More Tools Section: Five essential functionalities are now categorized for easier access, including quick and remote file transfer, system cleanup, large file cleanup, App uninstaller, and product key finder.

These enhancements in EaseUS Todo PCTrans 14.0 significantly improved the efficiency of data migration, making it an invaluable asset for anyone looking to upgrade or transition between PCs seamlessly.

From Techradar:

"EaseUS Todo PCTrans is a user-friendly PC transfer tool that simplifies the process of moving data, applications and user settings from one PC to another. This tool is especially useful when upgrading to a new PC or reinstalling an operating system, ensuring important files and applications are not lost in the process."

Pricing and Availability:

Free for users that first try this tool, EaseUS Todo PCTrans Free is available here:

https://www.easeus.com/free-pc-transfer-software/

EaseUS Todo PCTrans Professional Edition is available at:

https://www.easeus.com/pc-transfer-software/pctrans-pro.html

EaseUS Todo PCTrans Server Edition is available at:

https://www.easeus.com/pc-transfer-software/pctrans-technician.html

About CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.:

The company provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers as well as international corporations in data recovery, backup software, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms. For Windows OS, its major products are Data Recovery Wizard, EaseUS Todo Backup, EaseUS Todo PCTrans, EaseUS Partition Master, EaseUS Disk Copy, EaseUS Fixo and EaseUS CleanGenius. For Mac OS, it has EaseUS Mac Data Recovery Wizard, EaseUS Partition Master For Mac, EaseUS Fixo For Mac and CleanGenius.

"EaseUS" is registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd. All other trademarks acknowledged.

SOURCE EaseUS Software