EaseUS Unveils Partition Master 20.0 with Breakthrough exFAT Solution, the First Complete Partition Manager Shattering 4GB Limits Across All Devices

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseUS, a global leader in partition management and disk optimization software, announced the upcoming release of EaseUS Partition Master 20.0, redefining what users can expect from a modern partition manager software with the industry's most complete, professional-grade full-cycle exFAT management solution.

As high-capacity external SSDs, SDXC/SDUC cards, gaming storage, and cross-platform drives become mainstream, exFAT has rapidly emerged as the default file system. Yet for years, users have been limited to basic formatting tools, with resizing, migration, and restructuring often considered risky or unsupported. EaseUS Partition Master 20.0 is designed to change that reality.

Breakthrough Upgrade: Full-Cycle exFAT Support

EaseUS Partition Master 20.0 redefines what exFAT management means by treating exFAT with the same stability and operational depth traditionally reserved for NTFS. Rather than offering partial compatibility, this release delivers a complete exFAT toolkit covering the entire storage lifecycle:

Seamless exFAT Partition Management

Create and format exFAT partitions quickly and securely

Resize exFAT volumes without data loss, even on large-capacity drives

Advanced exFAT Partition Control Without Risk

Convert FAT32 to exFAT without formatting to remove the 4GB file limit

Move, merge, split, label, wipe, and reorganize exFAT partitions safely

Perform sector-level exFAT cloning with guaranteed data integrity

Built for Cross-Platform Stability

Ensures consistent performance across Windows, macOS, cameras, drones, gaming consoles, and portable devices

This breakthrough enables smoother workflows for creators managing 4K/8K footage, gamers migrating massive libraries, AI users handling large models, and professionals transferring multi-gigabyte datasets daily.

Additional Enhancements in EaseUS Partition Master 20.0

Beyond exFAT, EaseUS Partition Master Version 20.0 also introduces:

One-Click Partitioning for fully unallocated disks

An enhanced AI Assistant offering clearer guidance and safer recommendations

Improved onboarding for first-time users

A refined interface with preview-before-apply workflows and clearer risk indicators

Overall performance and stability improvements

EaseUS Partition Master 20.0 represents a clear commitment: modern storage deserves modern, risk-free management - without compromise.

To learn more about EaseUS Partition Master 20.0 and its full exFAT capabilities, visit: https://www.easeus.com/partition-manager/epm-pro.html

About EaseUS Software:

