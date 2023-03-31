EaseUS Urges Everyone to Join World Backup Day and Follow the 3-2-1-1-0 Golden Backup Rule to Protect Data

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseUS, a leading provider of data backup and recovery solutions, is reminding everyone about the importance of regular data backup, especially in the face of increasing data loss incidents. With the rise of cyber threats, hardware failures, and natural disasters, it's crucial to have a solid backup plan in place to protect important data and ensure business continuity. With this bacground, EaseUS made a knowledge share page introducing the golden backup rule and backup ways and plans to update this page continuously.

According to a recent survey conducted by EaseUS, over 60% of respondents have experienced data loss at least once, with the most common causes being hardware failure, human error, and malware attacks. The survey also revealed that only 30% of respondents regularly back up their data, leaving the majority vulnerable to potential data loss and its associated consequences.

To minimize the risk of data loss, EaseUS is urging everyone to join World Backup Day movement this year, and follow the 3-2-1-1-0 golden backup rule. This rule is a simple but effective guideline for data backup.

"Following the 3-2-1-1-0 golden backup rule is the best way to protect your data from various threats," said a spokesperson for EaseUS. "Having multiple copies of your data in different locations and mediums can ensure that you have access to your data even if one copy is lost or damaged. Regularly testing your backup can also help you identify any issues and ensure that your backup is reliable and up-to-date."

EaseUS recommends using reliable backup and recovery software, such as its own EaseUS Todo Backup Home, to automate the backup process and make it easier to follow the golden backup rule. The company also advises using encryption and password protection to secure backups and prevent unauthorized access.

In addition to following the golden backup rule, EaseUS encourages everyone to share this message on social media sites and spread awareness about the importance of data backup. "Data loss can have serious consequences, from lost revenue and productivity to reputational damage and legal issues," added the spokesperson. "By taking proactive measures to protect your data, you can ensure that your business and personal life are not disrupted by unexpected data loss incidents."

To learn more about data backup and recovery solutions from EaseUS, please visit their website at www.easeus.com.

