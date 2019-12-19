EASi Opens New Aerospace and Defense Delivery Center in Fort Worth

HANOVER, Md., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EASi, a global services company specializing in engineering and sciences, today announced the opening of its new aerospace and defense delivery center located at 6100 Western Place, Suite GL-10, Fort Worth, Texas 76107.

"Dallas/Ft. Worth is a leading region for aerospace and defense companies and the growth that this industry is experiencing," said Mike Varon, executive director of operations at EASi. "We were excited to select this location for our next delivery center so we can provide our clients with even more agile solutions to support their additional workload and programs."

EASi was founded in 1981 and has grown to become a leading global services company specializing in engineering and sciences. In 2011, EASi became a subsidiary of Aerotek, an Allegis Group company and global leader in talent solutions, and has operated within the aerospace and defense industry since 2014.

EASi service offerings at the Fort Worth delivery center include managed services, full product development and delivery for clients within the aerospace and defense industry.

For more information about EASi, the services provided and positions available, please visit EASi.com .

About EASi

Amazing begins here. EASi is a leading global services company specializing in engineering and sciences. For more than 35 years, our experienced team of consultants has brought a passion for innovation to deliver critical services across a range of industries, including energy and utilities, transportation, heavy equipment, consumer and industrial products, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, as well as academic and health care research. By adapting to the constantly evolving needs of our customers, we have built specialized expertise and a multidisciplinary perspective — leveraging cutting-edge technology and processes — to provide superior service and results to our customers. Through EASi's flexible solutions and collaborative approach, customers in engineering and sciences can expect unparalleled quality and increased speed to market. Headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, EASi has 3,700 dedicated employees across North America, Europe and Asia. EASi is an Aerotek company, a leader in the recruiting and staffing industry. Aerotek is an operating company of Allegis Group® Inc., a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more about EASi, visit EASi.com.

