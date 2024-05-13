Easier installation and improved durability are hallmarks of new Drywall Grid suspended ceiling system from Rockfon®

"Our objective was clear: provide a superior installation experience for hands-on contractors and installers," says Michael Thill, Senior Product Manager, Grid & Metal Ceilings. "The new Drywall Grid product will improve speed, efficiency, and importantly, ensure a quality installation building professionals can hang their reputations on. There's a tremendous benefit to the architect, specifier and interior design teams, knowing their designs will be supported by Rockfon products."

New and improved features include:

Patented screw stop with wider knurled face Prevents screw spin out Wider 1½" face from previous version for easier screw installation

Increased knurled facing Improves screw grab for faster, more efficient installation

Additional slotting Group slotting used for Main Runners and Cross Tees supports Type G and Type F light fixture compatibility Standard cross tee sizes of 4', 6', and 50"

Increased strength and torsional rigidity New double-stitched web Increased profile heights – up to 1.68" New bulb design

Reduced main runner fire breaks One fire break per main from previous three – reduces hanger wire installation Featured in 13 new fire-rated UL assemblies and 44 total fire-rated UL assemblies

Manufactured with G40 steel for durability, and backed by a 40-year warranty

The Rockfon Chicago Metallic Drywall Grid suspended ceiling system provides dependable performance; it is built to last and contribute to building and occupant safety with these attributes:

Suitable for use in geographies such as California and Canada where systems must withstand greater seismic loads and meet stricter code requirements

and where systems must withstand greater seismic loads and meet stricter code requirements Class A flame spread rating in accordance with ASTM standard E84

Low-emitting product that can be used in spaces with high humidity, contributing to safe, healthy indoor environments

The Rockfon Chicago Metallic Drywall Grid is perfect for a wide variety of commercial applications, including hospitals, hospitality, retail, lobbies, department stores, galleries, residential high-rise spaces, schools and office spaces.

Rockfon's entire product portfolio is backed by an expert Technical Support Team, available to answer your questions. Need product support? Email [email protected].

Coming Soon from Rockfon – New and Improved Spanfast® Line

Up next in Rockfon's Drywall Grid portfolio overhaul is a new and improved Spanfast grid system. Spanfast is specifically suited for quick drywall grid installation in small or narrow rooms, hallways, corridors in the same commercial spaces. Stay tuned for more details coming soon.

Visit https://www.rockfon.com/products/chicago-metallic-drywall-grid/ or watch this video to learn more about Drywall Grid products and how these recent improvements will contribute to greater efficiency for installers and long-term durability for the building.

About Rockfon

ROCKWOOL Group is committed to enriching the lives of everyone who experiences our product solutions. Our expertise is perfectly suited to tackling many of today's biggest sustainability and development challenges, from energy consumption and noise pollution to fire resilience, water scarcity and flooding. Our range of products reflects the diversity of the world's needs, while supporting our stakeholders in reducing their own carbon footprint.

Rockfon is part of ROCKWOOL Group; we offer advanced stone wool acoustic ceilings and wall solutions to create beautiful, comfortable spaces. Rockfon also provides metal ceiling panels and Rockfon Chicago Metallic ceiling suspension systems. These ceiling systems work in harmony for a fast and simple way to deliver healthy, safe and sustainable spaces.

For more information, please visit https://www.rockfon.com.

SOURCE Rockfon