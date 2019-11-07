Easily Browse Research and Development Opportunities with Online Portal

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The government seeks existing and emerging technology to solve complex challenges, and you can tap into these opportunities now. To improve the accessibility of these opportunities, we have compiled current and upcoming solicitations for federally-funded research and development through ATI-managed programs. These projects are awarded through Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) collaborations. OTAs bring flexibility to the acquisition process to quickly deliver critically-needed research and technology to the federal government, particularly the Department of Defense. OTAs incentivize participation among small businesses and others who don't traditionally work with the government. ATI is a collaboration management firm, managing 13 OTA-based collaborations in a broad variety of technology domains.

"We understand the challenge for small and even large businesses to remain abreast of opportunities through our programs, so we created this page to make it easier to find the right opportunity," said Brian Piedfort, ATI's Vice President of Business Development and Communications. "Whether you're doing your first—or your hundred and first—project for the government, this list will help you focus your resources on opportunities that are aligned with your expertise."

Access the opportunities portal at ati.org/opportunities. It covers a wide range of technology areas, including:

chemical and biological defense

aviation and missile capabilities

sensors and sonar

autonomous vehicles

armaments

cyber warfare

battlespace awareness

threat prediction

next generation space technologies

hypersonic weapons and defense

infectious disease treatment and prevention

medical simulation

New solicitations are announced regularly across many technology areas, so bookmark the page and check back often. If you have any questions about responding to a solicitation, or want to learn more about joining an ATI-managed research consortium, email info@ati.org. In addition to competing for projects and transitioning your technology in support of the government, consortium membership allows you to form strong partnerships and become an active voice in shaping the future of your industry.

About Other Transaction Agreements (OTAs)

OTAs are a streamlined way to develop innovative research and state-of-the-art prototypes by industry and academia for the federal government. Learn more about OTAs at an ATI OTA 101 webinar, or visit our OTA Resource Library.

About Advanced Technology International (ATI)

ATI is a nonprofit that builds R&D collaborations. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, we use the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire next-generation technologies vital to our national security.

