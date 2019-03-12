Easily Verify Sobriety from a Smartphone With BACtrack View™

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BACtrack ®, the leader in personal and professional alcohol testing, today announces the launch of its next generation BACtrack View remote alcohol monitoring platform.

BACtrack View allows a person to monitor someone's blood alcohol content (BAC) directly from an iOS device. Using the front-facing camera of an iPhone, subjects provide photo-verified BAC results by blowing into a BACtrack. Monitors and accountability partners can set BAC test schedules, review results, and take immediate action in the case of a positive result.

BACtrack today also announces that BACtrack View is now compatible with the new BACtrack C8 , which is widely available at national retail stores. This is the first time ever a remote alcohol monitoring device is available nationwide at retail stores for immediate purchase.

BACtrack today also announces that BACtrack View is now compatible with the new BACtrack C8 , which is widely available at national retail stores. This is the first time ever a remote alcohol monitoring device is available nationwide at retail stores for immediate purchase.

"Just as we've expanded the market for breathalyzers by making them accurate, low-cost, and widely available, we aim to do same for alcohol monitoring with BACtrack View," said Keith Nothacker, President and Founder of BACtrack.

"By developing a powerful smartphone-based platform, we believe that millions of people who struggle with Alcohol Use Disorder can benefit," added Nothacker.

Alcohol Abuse: A Staggering Problem

The statistics below from the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) demonstrate the urgent need for tools to help people manage their own or others' sobriety.

Alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of death in the U.S. and an estimated 88,000 die from alcohol-related causes annually.

in the U.S. and an estimated from alcohol-related causes annually. Approximately 17 million adults in the U.S. have a clinically-defined alcohol use disorder (AUD) , which is characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences.

, which is characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences. More than 10 percent of U.S. children live with a parent with alcohol problems.

live with a parent with alcohol problems. According to a 2014 CDC Report, excessive alcohol use accounts for one in ten deaths among U.S. working-age adults ages 20-64 years.

BACtrack View, Remote Monitoring via Smartphone

BACtrack View's convenience is revolutionary compared to current methods of sobriety monitoring. Urine-based alcohol tests are still commonly required in alcohol recovery and occupational health testing. Other device-based tests are large, bulky, and expensive.

BACtrack View is discreet, easy to use, and consists of the BACtrack View 2 app for iOS and a BACtrack Mobile , BACtrack C8 or BACtrack C6 device, all of which are small enough to fit in a pocket or purse.

Our award-winning BACtrack Mobile offers highly accurate fuel cell sensor technology that detects even trace amounts of alcohol. A recent study from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania reported BACtrack Mobile's accuracy closely matched results from a $900 law-enforcement device and from user blood draws.

How it Works

To begin using BACtrack View, both the Monitor and the Tester install the BACtrack View 2 app on their smartphones.

Set a Testing Schedule. A Monitor sets a custom or random alcohol testing schedule for the person they are monitoring; on-demand testing is also available.

Request a BAC Test. Automated smartphone text messages will inform a user when it's time to take a BAC test. To take a test, a Tester blows into their BACtrack device; the smartphone's front-facing camera captures a photo that is used to confirm the Tester's identity.

Get Real-Time Results. A Tester's verified BAC result is available to the Monitor via the app. A Monitor can take immediate action in the case of a positive result and will receive a notification if a test is missed.

Who Uses BACtrack View?

Family and Friends Supporting Recovery

Family and friends can remotely monitor a loved one and act upon real-time BAC test data as needed to support recovery efforts. BACtrack View creates structure and accountability in sobriety monitoring, which is proven to help people stay on track, and encourages lasting behavioral change.

Family Law & Child Custody Cases

BACtrack View provides peace of mind in child custody situations given a parent can monitor a spouse's sobriety during visitation and parenting time to confirm children are safe.

Clinician-led Treatment and Recovery

BACtrack View can be a valuable monitoring tool for individuals in treatment and throughout post-treatment follow-up. Doctors and case managers can remotely monitor sobriety, and in the case of relapse, be notified in real-time. Family members or other support staff could continue to monitor sobriety for any period of time after clinician-supervised treatment. BACtrack and BACtrack devices are FDA registered.

BACtrack View Pricing and Availability

BACtrack View subscription plans range from $79 to $129 per month. The use of a BACtrack Mobile device is included in all monthly plans, and there are no contracts, initiation fees nor cancellation fees.

Monthly and pre-paid BACtrack View plans may be purchased at BACtrack.com/View and pre-paid plans may be purchased at Amazon.com .

For a limited time, a free 2-week trial of BACtrack View is available via BACtrack.com/View .

The BACtrack View 2 app is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices using iOS 11.0 or later.

About BACtrack

San Francisco-based BACtrack is the leader in personal and professional alcohol testing in North America, offering a full range of innovative products for both personal and professional use. Founded in 2001, BACtrack helps people monitor their blood alcohol content and make informed decisions about alcohol consumption. BACtrack has won Popular Science's 'Best of What's New' Award for its innovation in health, a Good Design award for best in category, among other awards, and has been named the top breathalyzer brand by Car & Driver. In 2016, BACtrack created the first wearable alcohol monitor, BACtrack Skyn, which won the NIH 'Wearable Alcohol Biosensor Challenge' and launched BACtrack View, a remote alcohol monitoring system. BACtrack products have been featured in USA Today, The New York Times, WIRED, Fast Company, and other national and international publications. BACtrack breathalyzers are available in 20 countries and at over 15,000 store locations including Walgreens, Costco, CVS Pharmacy, Best Buy, and Walmart. BACtrack products can also be purchased online at BACtrack.com, Amazon, Walmart.com and Target.com. Connect with BACtrack via Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . For more company information, explore our site www.bactrack.com .

