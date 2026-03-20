Eason Technology announces election of new director

HONG KONG, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eason Technology Limited ("Eason" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), today announced that Haitao He has been elected to the board of directors, and concurrently serves as the head of the healthcare business team.

Haitao is an accomplished serial entrepreneur. He has participated in the founding and successful establishment of multiple healthcare enterprises, and concurrently serves as the CEO of a healthcare investment company.

Eason's CEO Stanley commented, "I would like to welcome Haitao as a valuable addition to the Eason board. Haotao's experience, perspectives and strategic insights are a great fit for Eason Tech. The Company's management has full confidence in expanding its real estate operations and digital technology businesses into the application scenarios of the healthcare industry."

About Eason Technology Limited

Eason Technology Limited is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China.

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SOURCE Eason Technology Limited