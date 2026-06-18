Eason Technology Announces Management Share Purchase Plan, Demonstrate Confidence in the Company's Future

HONG KONG, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eason Technology Limited ("Eason" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), today announced that members of its board of directors and executive leadership team purchased 32,800 additional ADRs in June through open market transactions, as the initial step under the long-term share purchase plan.

The purchases were made on June 11 and 12, and reflect confidence in Eason' value proposition and long-term growth prospects.

CEO Stanley He and Executive Director Mark Xu, the two principal participants in the share purchase, have informed the Board of Directors of their intention to increase their shareholdings on a long-term basis, pursuant and subject to applicable rules and regulations and Agora's insider trading policy.

About Eason Technology Limited

Eason Technology Limited is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

SOURCE Eason Technology Limited