Eason Technology Completes First $1Million Investments in Energy Fund and Facilitate Business Expansion Into The Energy Sector

HONG KONG, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eason Technology Limited ("Eason" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), today announced the closing of its maiden US$1 million investment in SC Energy Venture Fund, as part of the Company's strategy to expand its business into the energy scenarios, providing diverse access to enterprise customers across power, energy infrastructure and new energy equipment industries.

SC Fund targets the current capital gap for early-stage investments in promising advanced 24/7 carbon free energy innovations. SC Fund's investment strategy is focused on a broad range of low-cost, capital-efficient advanced energy technology solutions that have massive emissions reduction potential. The fund founding team has already made five investments in sectors that include hydrogen power generation equipment, controlled nuclear fusion technology, and smart high-voltage power grids, and smart grid sensors and software. Additional areas of interest include energy storage, industrial metal material recycling, renewable energy production.

Eason's CEO Stanley commented, "It is our great pleasure to announce that the Company has completed its maiden investment in the energy sector, which will create an effective pathway for the Company's business expansion into energy. Management believes the energy space tied to AI and data centers will witness unprecedented growth over the next five years, and capturing such industry opportunities will drive incremental returns for the Company. Eason Tech intends to build a $10 million five-year energy investment portfolio, beginning with an initial $1million to participate as an investor in this amazing moment in history for the benefit of our shareholders."

About Eason Technology Limited

Eason Technology Limited is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China.

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SOURCE Eason Technology Limited