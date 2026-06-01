Eason Technology Announces the Formation of New Subsidiary, Four Ele Industrial Intelligent Tech to Target Power Energy, Energy Networks and New Energy Storage Facilities Scenarios

HONG KONG, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eason Technology Limited ("Eason" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), today announced the launch of a new wholly owned subsidiary, Four Ele Industrial Intelligent Tech. The Company plans for Four Ele Industrial Intelligent Tech to extends its digital technology development to power energy, energy networks and new energy storage facilities across diverse commercial scenarios.

Four Ele Industrial Intelligent Tech has been established to serve as a focused platform for the Company's strategy to develop, operate, identify, acquire, and license advanced energy technologies, with an initial emphasis on power dispatch control system and grid component loss monitoring solution. The initiative is centered on sourcing differentiated and underutilized energy technologies through a range of Self-developing, licensing, and partnership channels.

The Company believes the power and energy sector is undergoing a period of significant transformation, driven by growing global industrial manufacturing spending, the rapid adoption of Ai intelligent technology. The Company intends to accelerate commercialization through its established customer base.

Eason's CEO Stanley He commented, "While improving the efficiency of power energy, energy networks, and infrastructure, the company views monitoring carbon emissions in the power grid and developing an auxiliary decision-making system for low-carbon dispatch as its next-phase development goal—an important direction also of global concern within the industrial sector."

About Eason Technology Limited

Eason Technology Limited is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China.

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SOURCE Eason Technology Limited