Eason Technology Limited Announces Receipt of a Warning Letter from NYSE American

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eason Technology Limited ("Eason Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF) today announced that it has received a warning letter from NYSE American LLC (the "Exchange") regarding the Company's non-compliance with Section 401(a) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide").

Section 401(a) of the Company Guide requires a listed company "to make immediate public disclosure of all material information concerning its affairs" and "when such disclosure is to be made between 7:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., Eastern Time, it is essential that the Exchange be notified at least ten minutes prior to the announcement."

The warning letter relates to the Company's filing of a Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 9, 2026, disclosing a material purchase of real estate and the execution of an agreement relating to a material sale of the Company's securities. The Exchange determined that in disclosing material information on January 9, 2026 regarding material transactions entered into on December 16, 2025 and December 29, 2025, the Company failed to comply with Section 401(a) of the Company Guide.

Eason Technology acknowledges the Exchange's concerns and is taking steps to enhance its procedures for disseminating material information to ensure future compliance with the Company Guide.

In accordance with Section 401(j) of the Company Guide, Eason Technology is disclosing this warning letter publicly.

About Eason Technology Limited

Eason Technology Limited is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

SOURCE Eason Technology Limited