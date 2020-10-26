eAssist Dental Health Education Foundation Goes Over and Above to Drive Systemic Health

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions, the nation's leading provider of virtual insurance and patient billing services for dental offices, proudly launches its new Dental Health Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization on a mission to spread awareness of the importance of dental cleanings. This year COVID-19 has helped bring to the attention of the public the devastating impact of inflammation on the body. Specifically, that increased systemic inflammation – which can be caused by oral inflammation due to lack of dental cleanings – makes it easier to contract COVID-19 and harder to fight off. Moreover, inflammation is a precursor for diseases like diabetes and arthritis, heart and lung disease, dementia and Alzheimer's, pancreatic cancer, stroke and others.

Dental Cleanings are Essential for Your Health

"Over and above serving our clients, all of us at eAssist want to leave a positive, lasting impact on the world," said Dr. James V. Anderson, Foundation Director and CEO/Founder of eAssist Dental Solutions. "Our way of giving back is through the eAssist Dental Health Education Foundation."

He went on to explain, "We talked about setting up a foundation a few years ago, but weren't sure what the focus should be. During the industry shutdown, I had an 'aha' moment when I was reminded that PATIENTS are at the very top of our organization chart. As servant leaders, we ultimately serve the patients of eAssist clients by collecting as much as possible from insurance companies so the patient doesn't have to pay, and so the doctors receive all that is rightfully owed to them. Now – through the Foundation – we're also going to educate patients on the critical importance of having their teeth cleaned on a regular basis to eliminate oral inflammation and prevent myriad health issues exacerbated and even caused by gum disease."

The Foundation's educational initiatives include the following, with more in development:

Provide educational videos for dental offices to use, royalty-free, to educate patients on how oral health correlates with their body's overall health and wellness

Share scientifically researched articles via the website

Connect the dental community through peer testimonials, insights and recommendations

"Dentists and hygienists have long known about the connection between oral health and overall wellness, and continually emphasize it to their patients," said Dr. Anderson. "The scientific research is all there, demonstrating the close relationship between poor oral hygiene and a surprising number of serious medical conditions. In this new coronavirus world, we knew this was the perfect time for us to launch our Education Foundation in order to help patients help themselves stay their healthiest."

eAssist Dental Health Education Foundation's is a nonprofit organization formed by eAssist Dental Solutions. Its mission is to educate the world that dental hygiene is foundational to healthy living by spreading a deeper understanding of the connection between dental health and overall health — and the essential nature of regular dental cleanings.

To learn more or join in our mission: https://VisitYourDentist.org/ , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMx5ODvtWuU

eAssist Dental Solutions is the nation's leading provider of virtual insurance and patient billing services for dental offices. The company's end-to-end solution eases the burden on office staff, while optimizing the claims submission, appeals, and reconciliation process. In addition, they offer a uniquely comprehensive suite of related services for dental offices, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable and patient-focused.

Learn more at: https://dentalbilling.com/

