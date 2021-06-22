eAssist Dental Solutions Acquires Dr. Charles Blair & Associates, Practice Booster and Coding with Confidence Publications; Uniting the Nation's Best Dental Billing Company and the Nation's Leading Dental Coding & Insurance Solution

SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions, the nation's leading provider of virtual dental insurance and patient billing services, has officially added the Practice Booster and Coding with Confidence line of products and services to its own suite of dental office support services effective April 1, 2021. "eAssist, Dr. Charles Blair, Practice Booster and related brands have been friends and partners for several years. We are extremely proud to officially add Practice Booster to the eAssist family, carrying on the legacy of their brand and ours, as a trusted and now even more comprehensive resource for our clients and the dental industry overall," announced Dr. James Anderson, eAssist CEO and Founder.

Dr. Roy Shelburne, eAssist Director of Insurance Administration & Compliance, will serve as the new Director of Practice Booster. In addition, the entire Practice Booster team, including Dr. Charles Blair, will continue to be affiliated with all services now being offered by eAssist, e.g., Practice Booster, Coding with Confidence, and the full line of Dr. Charles Blair & Associates products and services.

Practice Booster newsletters, manuals and other resources will be distributed by the new eAssist Publishing division. These well-known and highly regarded resources will continue to provide accurate and comprehensive billing, coding, and implementation tips that lead to maximum reimbursement from insurance carriers while mitigating risk.

"Moving forward, we'll be developing new and innovative Practice Booster tools, further expanding the line of resources we offer. eAssist Publishing is committed to being THE definitive source for billing, coding, and administrative support for dentists and their teams," concluded Dr. Shelburne.

eAssist Dental Solutions is the nation's leading provider of remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. The more than 1,200 eAssist team members serve over 2,000 dental practices through proprietary technology platforms that enhance a dental practice's revenue cycle management . The company's end-to-end solution eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable and patient-focused.

