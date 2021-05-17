eAssist Dental Solutions Awarded HIPAA Certification by Compliancy Group LLC

SALT LAKE CITY, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions has been awarded a HIPAA certification by Compliancy Group LLC. With dental insurance providers mandating adherence to HIPAA in patient narratives and communication, the need for third party compliance audits and risk assessment has become more important than ever before. By remaining on the cutting edge of new requirements, legal risks, and patient privacy laws, eAssist Dental Solutions has worked to further cement its status as a harbinger of "peace of mind" for dental offices across the United States.

HIPAA Seal of Compliance

eAssist Dental Solutions is the nation's leading provider of virtual insurance billing services for dental offices. eAssist is unique in the billing industry in that its success and reputation depend on the caliber of its workforce, which currently comprises 850+ independent billing consultants, supported by a relatively small team of exceptionally talented employees. Tech-driven systems keep this vast nationwide people network connected and communicating 24/7. Because of this, consistent adherence to HIPAA communication standards is necessary for the protection of a patient's personal information--such as social security numbers and addresses--through email, phone calls, or other messaging systems.

Coaching and tracking employee behavior is just one way Compliancy Group offers accountability on an individual and company level. "With "training that goes beyond a PowerPoint," Compliancy Group utilizes a process that requires audits on security, physical and administrative processes. The company also ensures covered entities have the proper Policies and Procedures, training, BAA's, and confidentiality agreements required by HIPAA regulations.

The primary benefit of HIPAA certification is further ensuring the protection of sensitive information of eAssist Dental Solutions' clients and their patients in accordance with applicable laws. With this HIPAA certification in hand, eAssist Dental Solutions continues a legacy of acquiring industry leading awards and contemporary professional accreditations.

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group is the affordable industry standard for simplified compliance. They were founded in 2005 by former auditors that saw a gap in the market. Before they were founded, small and mid-size business owners were lacking a cost-effective tool to address their compliance. Compliancy Group is the only compliance software solution to be listed on both Inc. 2020 Best Places to Work and the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions is the nation's leading provider of virtual insurance and patient billing services for dental offices. The company's end-to-end solution eases the burden on office staff, while optimizing the claims submission, appeals, and reconciliation process. In addition, they offer a uniquely comprehensive suite of related services for dental offices, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable and patient-focused.

