eAssist Dental Solutions Exceeds $1 Billion Insurance Collections for Dental Practices Nationwide in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions ( www.dentalbilling.com ), the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, closes 2021 with an A-Plus scorecard across its current client base of more than 2000 general and specialty dental practices, as well as Dental Service Organizations (DSOs).

"This year's metrics tell a great story, but the real story is about the people who achieved them," said co-founder James Anderson, DMD. "It takes experience, skill, commitment, and tenacity to fulfill our brand promise by collecting 100% of what is rightfully owed to each of our clients. It's not easy. Our dedicated teams and proprietary technology are the best in the business, and our collective results clearly reflect that. I could not be more grateful or more thankful to the dedicated professionals who work so hard to bring peace of mind to practice owners in the form of stronger cash flow, simplified operations and reduced stress."

Dr. Anderson went on to say, "Of course we couldn't do any of this if not for the trust and faith our clients put in us, and the cooperation, communication and teamwork of their Office Managers and teams with our dental billing professionals. I'm especially appreciative of clients who recommend us to their colleagues, and give of their time and wisdom to support our educational programs. By sharing their best practices for success and profitability, they help us benefit all dentists and advance the industry overall."

eAssist Dental Solutions 2021 Results



Bringing Dentists Peace of Mind $1,135,109,969 Dollars collected from insurance companies for dental practices 4,763,371 Insurance claims sent 939,549 Attachments sent 16,654 Claims successfully appealed 5,200 Hygiene recall patients scheduled 301,335 Insurance verifications completed 318,499 Patient portion statements sent

Educational Resources & Awards 28 Podcasts posted 68 Blogs & articles authored 8 Awards & honors won

Source: eAssist 2021 internal data

The eAssist platform supports dental billing professionals working remotely across the country. The vetting process to join the eAssist platform includes a rigorous assessment of job knowledge, technical/software acumen, communication and team skills, and entrepreneurial spirit. Only about 35% of applicants meet eAssist's high expectations.

Culture fit is also essential, as stated on their website: "To join eAssist, you must align with our purpose, our mission and our values. We're looking for incredible people who are positive, ambitious, servant leaders, caring, growth-oriented and motivated to do the right thing – for fellow team members, for our clients, for the company, and for you."

While 2021 results were the best in the company's 13-year history, eAssist's rapid growth trajectory has been acknowledged consistently over the past six years. This year eAssist was named as a fastest growing private company by Inc 5000 for the sixth consecutive year, by MountainWest Capital Network for the fifth year, by Utah Business for the fourth year, and by Financial Times a second time. eAssist also received the HIPAA Seal of Compliance issued by the Compliancy Group.

Especially gratifying to the company's management is that eAssist was once again Certified™ as a Great Place to Work®, and named by Great Place to Work® and Fortune as one of America's Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma™, with 92% of employees rating eAssist as a great place to work – 6 points higher than the average U.S. company.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves over 2000 dental practices through a unique proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing professionals, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department using the eAssist platform. The end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com , Facebook.com/eAssistMe , and @eAssist.me on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Sarah Kersting

404.539.7684

[email protected]

SOURCE eAssist Dental Solutions