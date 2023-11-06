SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions, the nation's leading dental and patient billing company, was named to MountainWest Capital Network's "alpha list" of Utah's 100 fastest growing companies for the seventh consecutive year. The company ranked 41st on the list, which was announced at the flagship awards event, attended by more than a thousand business leaders annually.

Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period through December 2022.

eAssist Dental Solutions Named One of Utah’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies for the 7th Year in a Row by MountainWest Capital Network

"We thought three was a charm, and now here we are being honored a seventh time! I speak for all of us at eAssist when I say we couldn't be more gratified," said Sandy Odle, Co-Founder & Customer Experience Officer. "eAssist's continued growth is a direct result of the improved cash flow and financial results we achieve for our clients. By helping dental offices of all types and sizes collect all that is rightfully owed to them by dental insurance companies, we are helping businesses in the great State of Utah, and throughout the United States, be more successful, more focused on patient care, employ more people, and contribute more to their communities and local economies."

Jason Roberts, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee, lauded this year's chosen companies by saying, "Many Utah companies are thriving thanks to the state's outstanding environment for conducting business, and the organizations featured on this year's list reflect that potential. The businesses on this year's list have shown a remarkable capacity for delivering value to their customers while remaining agile as they navigate national economic challenges."

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Founded in 1994, the Utah 100 Award recognizes the growth and success of businesses across the state and attracts thousands of Utah's top industry leaders. Learn more at www.mwcn.org .

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading dental billing company. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices by providing them with vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department to eAssist. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

