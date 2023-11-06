eAssist Dental Solutions Named One of Utah's 100 Fastest Growing Companies for the 7th Year in a Row by MountainWest Capital Network

News provided by

eAssist Dental Solutions

06 Nov, 2023, 08:32 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions, the nation's leading dental and patient billing company, was named to MountainWest Capital Network's "alpha list" of Utah's 100 fastest growing companies for the seventh consecutive year. The company ranked 41st on the list, which was announced at the flagship awards event, attended by more than a thousand business leaders annually.

Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period through December 2022.

Continue Reading
eAssist Dental Solutions Named One of Utah’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies for the 7th Year in a Row by MountainWest Capital Network
eAssist Dental Solutions Named One of Utah’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies for the 7th Year in a Row by MountainWest Capital Network

"We thought three was a charm, and now here we are being honored a seventh time! I speak for all of us at eAssist when I say we couldn't be more gratified," said Sandy Odle, Co-Founder & Customer Experience Officer. "eAssist's continued growth is a direct result of the improved cash flow and financial results we achieve for our clients. By helping dental offices of all types and sizes collect all that is rightfully owed to them by dental insurance companies, we are helping businesses in the great State of Utah, and throughout the United States, be more successful, more focused on patient care, employ more people, and contribute more to their communities and local economies."

Jason Roberts, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee, lauded this year's chosen companies by saying, "Many Utah companies are thriving thanks to the state's outstanding environment for conducting business, and the organizations featured on this year's list reflect that potential. The businesses on this year's list have shown a remarkable capacity for delivering value to their customers while remaining agile as they navigate national economic challenges."

About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Founded in 1994, the Utah 100 Award recognizes the growth and success of businesses across the state and attracts thousands of Utah's top industry leaders. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.

About eAssist Dental Solutions 

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading dental billing company. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices by providing them with vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department to eAssist. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com, Facebook.com/eAssistMe, and @eAssist.me on Instagram

Media Contact:
eAssist Marketing
(844) 327-7478
[email protected] 

SOURCE eAssist Dental Solutions

Also from this source

eAssist to Present at Flagship Event by American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID)

eAssist to Present at Flagship Event by American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID)

eAssist Dental Solutions, the nation's leading dental billing company, is pleased to announce that two of its executives will be featured as...
eAssist Named as Top Workplace by Salt Lake Tribune for Second Year, Honored for Culture Excellence

eAssist Named as Top Workplace by Salt Lake Tribune for Second Year, Honored for Culture Excellence

eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Awards

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.