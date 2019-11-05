eAssist Dental Solutions Named to MountainWest Capital Network's 2019 Utah 100 at #39

FARMINGTON, Utah, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions announced today it was named to the 2019 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)'s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. eAssist Dental Solutions ranked No. 39 out of 100 companies and was honored at the annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

Although founded in 1983, since 2001 MountainWest Capital Network has recognized Utah's 15 largest revenue companies as well as the fastest growing companies in Utah. Each year MWCN hosts a large event with over 1,000 businesses and business leaders attending. As eAssist has placed on the list of the Utah 100, their ranking has been decided based on the weighted average calculation of percentage and dollar growth. Other notable companies that have been ranked in the past include Zulu Marketing, NuSkin, and Abode, LLC. Since it began, MWCN has been delivering information about capital creation and distribution to businesses through sponsored events. The aim of these events is to inspire, stimulate, and reward successful business performance.

"eAssist is greatly honored by the recognition from the MountainWest Capital Network and the 2019 Utah 100 Committee," shared CEO Dr. James Anderson. "As we continue to grow, so does the strength of our company, both as a group and as individuals. We are driven to deliver peace of mind to those we work with and strive to fulfill our brand promises. The dentists we assist deserve to earn all of what is owed to them by insurance companies, and it's our job to see that all goes smoothly with the dental billing process. When billing is taken care of on our end, these dental practices can focus more fully on what they enjoy and are best at, which is taking care of patients. We hope this recognition will help solidify us in people's eyes as the standard in outsourced dental billing."

Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen by the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2013 and 2019.

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities. Learn More At: https://www.mwcn.org/

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions is a business process outsourcing (BPO) company within the dental industry. The company's end-to-end solution eases the burden on office staff, while optimizing the claims payment and appeals process. eAssist ultimately helps practices be more efficient, profitable and patient-focused. Learn More at: www.dentalbilling.com

