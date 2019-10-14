eAssist Dental Solutions Places 38th on The Entrepreneur 360 List of Privately Owned Businesses

FARMINGTON, Utah, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As eAssist Dental Solutions ( www.dentalbilling.com ) continues to grow they have earned a spot on the 2019 Entrepreneur 360 list, placing at #38. This award is given to the most well-rounded, privately owned, and strongest running businesses in America.

Since the year 1977 Entrepreneur Magazine has published articles shining the spotlight on private businesses, helping them become more recognized by the general public. Based out of Irvine, California, the magazines have long been in publication, focusing on creating buzz and excitement for those with ambitious goals and accomplishments in the business world. Since the year 2015 Entrepreneur Magazine has conducted an event known as the Entrepreneur 360 List.

Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, Jason Feifer says the companies chosen "are deemed successful not only by revenue numbers, but by how well rounded they are. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, and increased their brand awareness."

One such company that has earned its way onto the ranks of the Entrepreneur 360 list this year is eAssist Dental Solutions. Since its founding in 2011 eAssist has been helping dentists collect 100% of what is rightfully owed to them by insurance companies. eAssist's top priority is to deliver peace of mind to clients by assisting offices with the dental billing process so that dental offices can focus on patient care.

With eAssist's dental billing experts, insurance claims are reviewed meticulously prior to submission to insurance companies. Avoiding small and often overlooked errors is a specialty of eAssisters, who are trained experts in dental billing. This level of expertise and scrupulous attention to detail ensures no further claims will be rejected.

"Having been chosen this year for the Entrepreneur 360 list is a great honor and a sign of great things to come. You can be sure that we will keep digging deeper as we continue to serve more and more dentists nationwide," says Dr. James Anderson, CEO and founder of eAssist.

About Entrepreneur Magazine

Founded in 1977 in Irvine, California, Entrepreneur Magazine as well as their website have delivered entrepreneurship, small business management, and business. With numerous spin-off projects Entrepreneur Magazine keeps its focus on private companies all over and recognizing them for their outstanding achievements in growth and expansion, helping them to gain greater following and brand awareness.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions is a business process outsourcing (BPO) company within the dental industry. The company's end-to-end solution eases the burden on office staff, while optimizing the claims payment and appeals process. eAssist ultimately helps practices be more efficient, profitable and patient-focused.

