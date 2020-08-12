eAssist Dental Solutions Places on Prestigious Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies for an Impressive Fifth Consecutive Year

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Inc. Magazine announced that eAssist Dental Solutions placed as the 1677th fastest-growing private company in America on its 2020 list of the top 5000. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment -- its independent small businesses. eAssist is honored to rank alongside such great companies as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, Oracle, and other notable alumni.

With a growth rate of 256.59% over the last three years, this is a result most businesses only dream of during a stretch when the economy grew by just 15%. Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500%, and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Inclusion on this list is impressive even once, but five years in a row is an exceptional achievement. And, further solidifies eAssist's position and reputation as the nation's leading provider of virtual insurance billing services for dental offices.

eAssist was created in 2012 to solve a problem – to significantly improve dental practice profitability by maximizing insurance collections in a more effective and less stressful way. In short, to bring doctors peace of mind by collecting all that is rightfully owed to them by insurance companies, allowing them to focus more on their patients, and on growing their businesses.

"Since our inception, we've been listening to our clients and our people to stay abreast of systemic and emerging issues, and identifying innovative solutions that help practices become more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused. Our growth over the past five years in particular confirms that what we're doing is working for our clients, and positively impacting the dental industry as a whole," said CEO and Founder, Dr. James V. Anderson, DMD.

Dr. Anderson describes eAssist as a highly tech-enabled company, explaining, "Our constant investment in leading edge technology and programming is designed to benefit our billing consultants so they can do the work even more efficiently and effectively so as to collect even more, even faster for our clients. Continuously improving our capacity to equip consultants and clients with real-time business-building information is a win-win-win for the clients, the consultants and the company."

eAssist is unique in the billing industry in that its success and reputation depend on the caliber of its workforce, which currently comprises 850+ independent billing consultants, supported by a relatively small team of exceptionally talented employees. The company excels at selecting, developing and retaining the industry's top billing professionals, all while respecting them as individual entrepreneurs running their own businesses. In addition to keeping them connected to the offices with whom they work, eAssist leverages technology to keep their vastly distributed nationwide people network connected and communicating 24/7.

Dr. Anderson and his committed Servant Leadership Team have big plans for the future, endeavoring to grow eAssist into a billion dollar company over the next 10 years. They will do this by continuously improving service levels, building their client base, providing opportunities to hundreds more billing professionals, and broadening their scope and reach with innovative new products and services that benefit clients, and drive advancements in the dental billing industry overall.

eAssist Dental Solutions is the nation's leading provider of virtual insurance billing services for dental offices. The company's end-to-end solution eases the burden on office staff, while optimizing the claims payment and appeals process. eAssist ultimately helps practices be more efficient, profitable and patient-focused.

