eAssist Dental Solutions to Present at THRIVELIVE 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions ( www.dentalbilling.com ), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, will have a notable presence at this year's THRIVELIVE™ conference, hosted by Henry Schein. The annual event is known in the dental industry for its world-class education, world-renowned speakers, and cutting-edge technology.

This year's conference – slated for May 3-6 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas – offers access to the expertise of more than 75 speakers, and up to 16 continuing education credits. The content is focused on six core topics: clinical and technology, business, practice design, software training, team development, and multi-practice.

"As one of the dental industry's most respected events, it's definitely among the most robust conferences I've ever attended," said Dr. James Anderson, co-founder and CEO of eAssist. "My esteemed colleague and eAssist Chief Growth Officer, Penny Reed, and I are honored to be invited to present this year, as it gives us the opportunity to share what we've proven through eAssist to be the most critical elements of successful revenue cycle management – a significant profitability factor in every dental practice."

From Dr. Anderson and Ms. Reed's presentation – Keys to Revenue Cycle Management (1.5 CEs) – participants will gain an understanding of PPO participation, reimbursement, billing, and other factors that impact revenue cycle management (RCM). Additionally, attendees will learn how to effectively manage and take advantage of opportunities to help increase practice profitability. The presentation will also illustrate metrics for measuring and evaluating a practice's RCM.

Dr. Greg Grobmyer of eAssist's Practice Booster will also present Coding for Success: Dental and Medical (1.5 CEs). In this session, Dr. Grobmyer and co-presenter Crystal May of DevDent will explore the fundamentals of proper dental and medical coding, as well as the current and future trends geared toward maximizing collections.

About the Speakers

James V. Anderson, DMD, Co-Founder & CEO of eAssist Dental Solutions, is a successful dentist with an entrepreneurial drive to create and a passion for education. He has started multiple dental practices, while simultaneously building eAssist into the nation's leading platform for dental and patient billing services for dentists. He served as associate professor at Roseman Dental School, and chairman of their dental MBA advisory board. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School, Oregon Health and Sciences University, and Brigham Young University.

Penny Reed, eAssist Chief Growth Officer, is a coach, speaker, and author of the bestselling book Growing Your Dental Business. She received the Leaders in Dental Consulting designation from Dentistry Today from 2007 to present. Additionally, Penny is a member of the Academy of Dental Management Consultants and Speaking Consulting Network. She is also a speaker/consultant member of the American Association of Dental Office Management.

Greg Grobmyer, DDS, is Chief Editor of Practice Booster's Dental Coding with Confidence and Insurance Solutions Newsletter. He is co-host of The Dental Code Advisor Podcast with Dr. Charles Blair. Dr. Grobmyer is also an instructor for Dental Zing webinars, a Revenue Enhancement program advisor, and a nationally featured speaker on dental coding and administration.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions , a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department. The end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

