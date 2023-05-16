eAssist Dental Solutions to Speak at CDA Presents Anaheim 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions ( www.dentalbilling.com ), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, will present at CDA Presents The Art and Science of Dentistry - Anaheim 2023. Penny Reed, eAssist Chief Growth Officer, will speak on the following topic: Get Paid Faster by Repairing These Leaks in Your Revenue Cycle Management Pipeline. Her presentation will take place on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 3:00-4:00 PM Pacific time in Hall D at the Anaheim Convention Center.

eAssist Dental Solutions Speaks at CDA Presents

Penny Reed is the Chief Growth Officer at eAssist Dental Solutions, and the author of the book Growing Your Dental Business. Penny was recruited by her own dentist to run his growing practice, after spending two years as an IT manager with the Walmart Corporation. Penny has more than 30 years of experience as a speaker and dental business coach and has been designated a Leader in Dental Consulting by Dentistry Today from 2007 to present. She is a certified "Behavioral Consultant" through the Institute for Motivational Living, and a former Dale Carnegie Trainer.

"I am honored to present at one of the dental industry's most prestigious conventions. CDA Presents is an incredible opportunity to connect with and learn from other dental professionals," said Ms. Reed. "CDA's values of service, inclusiveness, respect, education, and integrity are beautifully exemplified at events such as CDA Presents."

Ms. Reed's presentation will focus on the key strategies that dental professionals can implement to generate more revenue. Attendees will leave with tangible solutions to help fix issues related to dental billing, patient billing, insurance verification, and more.

As an endorsed program of CDA , eAssist will also have a booth near the Members Benefit Center. Attendees at CDA Presents are encouraged to stop by booth #1542 for a free mug and coffee.

About CDA Presents The Art and Science of Dentistry - Anaheim 2023

CDA Presents will take place in Anaheim, California from May 18-20. The conference offers dental professionals more than 200 CE courses and workshops. To find courses tailored to their roles, attendees can sign up for various learning tracks. Some of these tracks include early career dentists, hygiene, sleep medicine, and mental health and wellness. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with over 400 exhibitors. The conference also includes special events such as a CDA party, special pricing on Disneyland tickets, and a wine tasting seminar.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

