eAssist Invites Attendees to Visit Booth #4420 at the Greater NY Dental Meeting and Exposition

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading dental billing company, will have a notable presence at the 99th Annual Greater NY Dental Meeting and Exposition (GNYDM) to be held November 24-29 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. The GNYDM is one of the largest Dental Congresses in the United States, last year having hosted over 33,000 healthcare professionals from 162 countries, and featuring over 1,600 technical exhibits.

"The GNYDM is a premier industry event, and we couldn't be more excited about exhibiting at this year's Expo," said Monique Hummel, eAssist Chief Sales Officer. "We are so proud of what eAssist has to offer dental business owners, and the dental industry overall. There's nothing like being able to demonstrate in person how we combine the power of technology with the proficiency of skilled billing professionals to achieve superior collections results and peace of mind for our clients."

The exhibit floor will be open November 26-29. At booth #4420, eAssist will showcase its comprehensive revenue cycle management services. Partnered with Unitas PPO Solutions and Practice Booster, eAssist offers the "3 C's of RCM": contracting, coding, and collecting services.

About the Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM)

The 2023 GNYDM will include an unparalleled educational program for dental practitioners as well as team members. The event will feature some of the most highly-regarded educators in the field of Dentistry presenting at full- and half-day seminars, and hands-on workshops. The expansive exhibit floor will offer attendees the opportunity to interact with, learn about, and compare new products and technology from around the world. This year's program will also include an expanded World Implant Expo, Annual Global Orthodontic Conference, 3D Printing Conference, Oral Health Symposium, Pediatric Summit, Women's Program, Public Health Program, Special Needs programs, and Dental Laboratory Education.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading dental billing company. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices by providing them with vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department to eAssist. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

