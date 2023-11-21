eAssist Invites Attendees to Visit Booth #4420 at the Greater NY Dental Meeting and Exposition

News provided by

eAssist Dental Solutions

21 Nov, 2023, 08:51 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading dental billing company, will have a notable presence at the 99th Annual Greater NY Dental Meeting and Exposition (GNYDM) to be held November 24-29 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.  The GNYDM is one of the largest Dental Congresses in the United States, last year having hosted over 33,000 healthcare professionals from 162 countries, and featuring over 1,600 technical exhibits.

Continue Reading
eAssist to Attend Greater New York Dental Meeting
eAssist to Attend Greater New York Dental Meeting

"The GNYDM is a premier industry event, and we couldn't be more excited about exhibiting at this year's Expo," said Monique Hummel, eAssist Chief Sales Officer. "We are so proud of what eAssist has to offer dental business owners, and the dental industry overall. There's nothing like being able to demonstrate in person how we combine the power of technology with the proficiency of skilled billing professionals to achieve superior collections results and peace of mind for our clients."

The exhibit floor will be open November 26-29. At booth #4420, eAssist will showcase its comprehensive revenue cycle management services. Partnered with Unitas PPO Solutions and Practice Booster, eAssist offers the "3 C's of RCM": contracting, coding, and collecting services.

About the Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM)

The 2023 GNYDM will include an unparalleled educational program for dental practitioners as well as team members. The event will feature some of the most highly-regarded educators in the field of Dentistry presenting at full- and half-day seminars, and hands-on workshops. The expansive exhibit floor will offer attendees the opportunity to interact with, learn about, and compare new products and technology from around the world. This year's program will also include an expanded World Implant Expo, Annual Global Orthodontic Conference, 3D Printing Conference, Oral Health Symposium, Pediatric Summit, Women's Program, Public Health Program, Special Needs programs, and Dental Laboratory Education.

About eAssist Dental Solutions 

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading dental billing company. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices by providing them with vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department to eAssist. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com, Facebook.com/eAssistMe, and @eAssist.me on Instagram

Media Contact:
eAssist Marketing
[email protected]
(844) 327-7478

SOURCE eAssist Dental Solutions

Also from this source

eAssist Dental Solutions Mourns the Passing of Dr. Charles Blair, DDS, a Distinguished Figure in the Dental Community

eAssist Dental Solutions Mourns the Passing of Dr. Charles Blair, DDS, a Distinguished Figure in the Dental Community

It is with profound sadness that eAssist Dental Solutions (dentalbilling.com) announces the passing of Dr. Charles Blair, DDS, a distinguished and...
eAssist Dental Solutions Named One of Utah's 100 Fastest Growing Companies for the 7th Year in a Row by MountainWest Capital Network

eAssist Dental Solutions Named One of Utah's 100 Fastest Growing Companies for the 7th Year in a Row by MountainWest Capital Network

eAssist Dental Solutions, the nation's leading dental and patient billing company, was named to MountainWest Capital Network's "alpha list" of Utah's ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.