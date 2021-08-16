eAssist Launches Buying Power Program to Skyrocket Dental Practice Profitability

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions, the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services, announced the launch of its new eAssist Buying Power dental membership and discount program. eAssist Buying Power can best be described as a powerful combination of large-group discounts and a digital mastermind society of world-class dental practice owners. eAssist's brand promise to Buying Power members is to help them increase productivity, decrease expenses, and increase practice profitability.

Program members have access to a wide range of the industry's most respected, and innovative products, services, equipment, education and consulting resources at the lowest possible prices.

"At eAssist, we're dedicated to helping dental practices be more efficient and profitable so they can focus on serving patients instead of fretting over cash flow. eAssist Buying Power gives members the opportunity to achieve a new level of profitability and ease of buying by taking advantage of negotiated rates on the industry's best products and services. In addition, they'll gain access to a collective brain trust of highly successful practice owners willing to share their practice management and business-building expertise," explained Dr. James Anderson, eAssist CEO and Founder.

Program members have access to a wide range of the industry's most respected, and innovative products, services, equipment, education and consulting resources at the lowest possible prices. Each offering is carefully vetted and selected by successful, practicing dentists who have collectively built over 21 profitable dental practices in their careers. The team then negotiates the best corporate group discounts based on the buying power of more than 2,000 eAssist member dentists, so far.

"An individual dentist or single-office practice doesn't have much bargaining power. But eAssist Buying Power is like a 2,000-member practice, and that gives us a lot of leverage with the biggest suppliers to negotiate substantial savings and rebates. Our members don't have to spend time price-shopping, trying to negotiate, or even comparing the quality of brands and vendors; we do all that for them. We make saving money easy," said Dr. Warren Willis, eAssist Buying Power Co-founder & COO.

eAssist Buying Power Member Savings and Benefits

Supplies. Low pricing on superior brands and top quality dental materials and supplies, including annual rebates on many supply purchases.

Low pricing on superior brands and top quality dental materials and supplies, including annual rebates on many supply purchases. Equipment. Deep discounts and rebates on chairs, cabinetry, lights, intraoral scanners, dental mills, 2D/3D imaging, sterilizers, air compressors, and more. 40% off hourly service work. Extended eighteen-month warranty on all large equipment purchases.

Deep discounts and rebates on chairs, cabinetry, lights, intraoral scanners, dental mills, 2D/3D imaging, sterilizers, air compressors, and more. 40% off hourly service work. Extended eighteen-month warranty on all large equipment purchases. Continuing Education. Members have access to world-class CE credits from program education partners.

Members have access to world-class CE credits from program education partners. Consulting. From asset protection to HR support, program partner consultants provide solutions to improve practice efficiency and profits.

From asset protection to HR support, program partner consultants provide solutions to improve practice efficiency and profits. Technology. Program technology partners help practices stay current with technology as it changes the practice of dentistry.

Program technology partners help practices stay current with technology as it changes the practice of dentistry. Business Solutions. From software to patient communication, program partners provide business management solutions that help owners build profitable, state-of-the-art practices.

From software to patient communication, program partners provide business management solutions that help owners build profitable, state-of-the-art practices. Marketing. From websites and mailers to digital marketing, program marketing partners employ proven approaches to grow practices.

From websites and mailers to digital marketing, program marketing partners employ proven approaches to grow practices. Malpractice Insurance. Members have access to professional liability plans designed for dentists by fellow practitioners.

Members have access to professional liability plans designed for dentists by fellow practitioners. Investment Planning. Members receive help planning for the future and advice from respected financial advisors.

Members receive help planning for the future and advice from respected financial advisors. Lab Services. Members have access to high quality lab services at the best possible rates.

Members have access to high quality lab services at the best possible rates. Knowledge Share. A unique digital space for like-minded dentists to share knowledge, expertise and ideas to the betterment of their own practices, as well as patients everywhere and the industry overall.

A unique digital space for like-minded dentists to share knowledge, expertise and ideas to the betterment of their own practices, as well as patients everywhere and the industry overall. Community. Members have access to the eAssist Buying Power Community Message Board to ask questions and discuss latest topics with 2,000+ dental professionals.

About eAssist Buying Power

eAssist Buying Power is a dental membership and discount program that provides members with access to the industry's best products and services at negotiated rates based on large-group buying power. Members also gain access to a network of highly successful dental practice owners willing to share their practice management and business-building expertise. eAssist Buying Power membership is open to everyone, and is included as a benefit to current eAssist customers.

To learn more, visit DentalBuyingPower.com, email [email protected], or call a Buying Power practice profitability specialist at (801)609-9805.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions is our dental billing partner and parent company. eAssist is the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. The more than 1,200 eAssist team members serve over 2,000 dental practices through proprietary technology platforms that enhance a dental practice's revenue cycle management. The company's end-to-end solution eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist at www.dentalbilling.com, Facebook.com/eAssistMe, and @eAssist.me on Instagram.

Media Contact

Jamie King

404-539-7684

[email protected]

SOURCE eAssist Dental Solutions

