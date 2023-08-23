eAssist Named as Top Workplace by Salt Lake Tribune for Second Year, Honored for Culture Excellence

eAssist Dental Solutions

23 Aug, 2023, 08:43 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, is proud to once again be recognized by The Salt Lake Tribune as one of the nation's Top Workplaces. Moreover, eAssist has been honored with awards for Culture Excellence across three distinct categories: Innovation, Work-life Flexibility, and Purpose & Values.

"We feel privileged to receive the recognition as a Top Workplace for the second consecutive year from The Salt Lake Tribune," stated Sandy Odle, eAssist's Co-Founder and Customer Experience Officer. "The remarkable dedication of our team truly empowers us. Collectively, they foster a culture characterized by servant leadership, proactive positivity, and genuine care."

Top Workplaces is a highly credible, authentic nationwide employer recognition program, in part because the process involves no subjective judging. Top Workplaces rosters and National Culture Excellence awards are based solely on employee feedback captured by the Energage Workplace Survey – a research-backed engagement survey which measures four culture themes:

  • Align: Company values, direction, cooperation, meetings
  • Connect: Employee appreciation, meaningfulness, potential, well-informed
  • Coach: Managers care, employee development, employee growth
  • Perform: Execution, open-mindedness, innovation, clued-in leader

In addition, the Survey measures the following:

  • Employee engagement: Motivation, loyalty, referral
  • Leadership: Confidence in the company leader
  • Fairly valued: Pay, benefits, training, expectations, work-life flexibility

The Top Workplaces website reports that, compared to average companies across the country, those named as Top Workplaces have higher employee engagement, better talent recruitment and retention strategies, and cultures and leadership, which qualify them as the nation's organizations of choice.

About Top Workplaces and Energage

The mission of Top Workplaces is to deliver workplace solutions that enhance company cultures and provide employer recognition nationwide. The program provides science-based insights to bring real results, massive benchmarks to give reliable content, trusted surveys to equip companies with actionable culture assignments, and employee anonymity to encourage employees to share. The Energage Workplace Survey is driven by the industry's most robust benchmarks built on data captured from over 27 million employees at more than 70,000 organizations across the past 16 years. 

About eAssist Dental Solutions 

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com, Facebook.com/eAssistMe, and @eAssist.me on Instagram

Media Contact:

eAssist Marketing

(844) 327-7478

[email protected] 

