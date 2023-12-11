eAssist Partners with Henry Schein and Other Dental Industry Experts to Launch 2024 Give Yourself a Raise Tour

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading dental billing company, again partners with Henry Schein and other dental industry experts in offering a revenue cycle management seminar to help dentists and practice owners increase profits.

"We joined with Henry Schein in launching the first Give Yourself a Raise Tour this year, and we're excited to help ramp up the nationwide 2024 Tour," said eAssist CEO and co-founder James Anderson. "This is the only dental billing seminar that covers comprehensive revenue cycle management topics – specifically, contracting, coding, and collecting – with which eAssist has more than a decade of proven expertise and results for our clients."

In August 2023, Henry Schein inaugurated the first Give Yourself a Raise Tour, which included eAssist and other respected dental industry partners. This revenue cycle management seminar is designed to provide dentists with the training and tools essential for increasing practice profits. Dentists and practice owners have a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights from the insurance industry's leading experts. This half-day session offers practical knowledge and earns participants continuing education (CE) credits. The 2024 Tour will again feature the following key industry experts. Dates and locations will be published soon on an online registration portal.

  • From eAssist Dental Solutions: Penny Reed, Chief Growth Officer. Boasting more than 30 years of dentistry experience, Penny is a seasoned revenue cycle management speaker; recognized as a Leader in Dental Consulting by Dentistry Today from 2007 to present; and the author of two influential books, Growing Your Dental Business and Persuade With a Case Acceptance Story.
  • From Unitas PPO Solutions: Scott Hironaka, Vice President. Scott graduated with a business degree from University in Canada. He has worked as a co-owner of a real estate company and consultant. In 2011, he joined Unitas as the interim Vice President and chief business strategist.
  • From Practice Booster: Dr. Jim DiMarino, Chief Executive Officer. Dr. DiMarino, a dentist with a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania, has more than a decade of experience in dental insurance as a consultant, State Dental Director, and National Dental Director. He also earned his AADC Certified Dental Consultant certification in 2018.

About the Give Yourself a Raise Tour

Dentists effectively give themselves a raise when practice profits increase by increasing revenue and/or decreasing expenses. The Give Yourself a Raise Tour focuses on top strategies for boosting revenue. More specifically, the program covers the "3 Cs" of revenue cycle management:

  • Contracting – PPO network contract negotiations and optimization to increase fee schedules,
  • Coding – correct dental codes to maximize insurance reimbursements, and
  • Collecting – increasing money obtained through both insurance and patient billing procedures.

As explained by Penny Reed, "Giving yourself a raise requires a strategic approach to revenue management that focuses on boosting revenue and controlling expenses. Mastering the 3 Cs of revenue cycle management plays a crucial role in enhancing revenue. By effectively negotiating contracts, optimizing dental code utilization, and improving billing procedures, you can increase your profit margins and ultimately give yourself a much-deserved raise."

About eAssist Dental Solutions 

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading dental billing company. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices by providing them with vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department to eAssist. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

