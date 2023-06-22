eAssist Selected as Dental Billing Solution for American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM)

eAssist Dental Solutions

22 Jun, 2023, 08:36 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, is proud to be selected as the official dental billing solution for the American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM).

"The work of both of our organizations to support dental office managers is perfectly aligned," said James Anderson, DMD, CDO of eAssist. "eAssist and AADOM provide a complimentary array of resources, tools, and educational opportunities that help office managers perform at the highest level, better serve their patients, and support the success and growth of their practices."

Currently, AADOM members have access to extensive educational online learning resources, webinar and resource libraries, and networking opportunities. Local chapters – numbering nearly 60 nationwide – provide a customized level of peer networking and education tailored to individual markets.

eAssist augments local AADOM resources by offering chapters the opportunity to engage eAssist speakers – experts in all aspects of dental practice management and dental billing processes. AADOM members will have access to a host of resources designed exclusively for office managers:

  • Signature eBook series – "Becoming the Ultimate Office Manager" – and informative eNewsletters and blog posts that explain Best Practices and proven tips and tricks around all aspects of practice management, dental billing and coding, practice management software, and more;
  • Industry-leading dental coding resources through Dr. Charles Blair's Practice Booster materials;
  • Best Practice tools and resources, such as: financial forms and templates; morning huddle and team meeting templates; pre-appointment readiness and other checklists; and cross training recommendations; and
  • Access to educational Dental Billing Academy podcasts, and live and on-demand continuing dental education courses through Dental Zing.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com, Facebook.com/eAssistMe, and @eAssist.me on Instagram

About American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM)

The mission of AADOM is to educate, connect, and empower dental office managers and practice leaders across North America. AADOM was created to fill the need for: 

  • An organization designed to foster a sense of community 
  • An educational resource for all things dental practice management 
  • Support in running a thriving dental practice
  • A source for help, answers, and companionship 
  • A practical approach for continuing education for dental practice leaders

Learn more at https://www.dentalmanagers.com/ 

About eAssist Dental Solutions and eAssist Consultant Network

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

Media Contact:
Lindsey Lee
(844) 327-7478
[email protected] 

SOURCE eAssist Dental Solutions

