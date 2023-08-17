eAssist to Present at Nation's Largest Office Manager Association Event Hosted by American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM)

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, announced today that two of its executives will be featured presenters at the upcoming national conference hosted by AADOM – the largest Dental Office Manager association in the United States. This event , exclusively designed for dental practice management professionals, will take place from September 7 to 9 in Orlando, Florida. eAssist was recently selected as the official dental billing solution for AADOM. As part of the event's educational program, eAssist Chief Growth Officer Penny Reed and Practice Booster CEO James DiMarino, DMD, MSED, CDC will be teaming up to present "Get Paid Faster - Overcoming the Dreaded Words: Delayed, Denied, and Rejected" on Friday, September 8th, 10:15 to 11:30 am.

"Few things are more frustrating than filing a dental claim on behalf of a patient only to have the insurance company not pay what is rightfully owed," stated Ms. Reed. "We guarantee the session will be fun, informative, and interactive as participants learn the strategies and secrets to getting paid faster."

Dr. DiMarino added, "We're going to pull back the curtain and give an inside view of how insurance carriers review claims, and the documentation needed for rapid payment. We will also talk about the most common leaks in a dental practice's revenue cycle management pipeline, and provide insights on how to get the entire team on board to increase dental insurance reimbursement."

Penny Reed is the Chief Growth Officer for eAssist Dental Solutions. She has more than 30 years of experience in dentistry and has been designated a Leader in Dental Consulting by Dentistry Today from 2007 to present. She is a member of the Academy of Dental Management Consultants, Speaking Consulting Network, and a member of AADOM's Speaker/Consultant alliance.

Dr. Jim DiMarino is the Chief Executive Officer at Practice Booster. He holds a dental degree and master's degree in education from the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. DiMarino has worked in the dental insurance industry for more than a decade as a dental consultant, a State Dental Director, and as a National Dental Director.

About AADOM

The American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM) is an organization of professional office managers, practice administrators, patient coordinators, insurance and financial coordinators, and treatment coordinators of general and specialized dental practices. AADOM is the nation's largest education and networking association dedicated to serving and empowering dental practice management professionals. Visit www.dentalmanagers.com .

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

